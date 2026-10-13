Christie's International Real Estate New York Welcomes The Daniel Kramp Team And Morrel Hirsch & Advisors Team

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The two teams bring billions in combined career sales and decades of experience to the firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christie's International Real Estate New York is pleased to announce that The Daniel Kramp Team and Morrel Hirsch & Advisors Team are joining the company, a total of 18 people combined. Daniel Kramp has nearly $1 billion in career sales, and Morrel Hirsch & Advisors Team leaders Howard Morrel and Leslie Hirsch together have more than $3.5 billion in transactions. Both teams come from The Agency One Rock, a former Christie's International Real Estate New York affiliate, and will continue and expand their operations under the Christie's International Real Estate brand.

“Welcoming the Daniel Kramp Team and Morrel Hirsch & Advisors Team is an exciting step in the growth of Christie's International Real Estate New York,” said Kevelyn Guzman, Regional Vice President at Christie's International Real Estate New York.“Daniel, Leslie, Howard, and their teams bring exceptional experience and a reputation for putting their clients first. They share our belief that a strong culture and meaningful connections create opportunities for agents and better outcomes for clients. I'm thrilled to have them with us and look forward to what we'll build together.”









The Daniel Kramp Team is led by broker Daniel Kramp, a seasoned real estate advisor with nearly $1 billion in career sales. He is a member of The Council, a select group of less than 50 agents from across the global Christie's International Real Estate network, and between 2021 and 2025, he ranked among the top 1.5% of agents nationwide by RealTrends. His team also ranks among the top 100 teams in New York City.

“I'm thrilled to rejoin the Christie's International Real Estate family. Throughout our tenure with the brand, our team has focused on bringing global expertise to our clients, from New York to the Berkshires to a pied-à-terre in France. And my friendships with top agents across the network let us connect clients with trusted advisors worldwide,” said Daniel Kramp.“Our clients value the heritage and exclusivity of the Christie's brand, and I look forward to continuing to give them that experience and global exposure.”

Morrel Hirsch & Advisors is an established 11-agent luxury real estate team, led by Howard Morrel and Leslie Hirsch. The team specializes in working with luxury buyers and sellers, including ultra-high-net-worth and other prominent private clients. The team is also continuing its work as the Trusts & Estates Division for Christie's International Real Estate, handling estate and trust property sales and valuations.

Morrel and Hirsch have been business partners for more than 20 years and, together, have more than $3.5 billion in transactions and have sold more than 400 homes along 57th Street and Billionaires' Row. They also publish The 57th Street Report, which tracks luxury developments and trends on Billionaires' Row. Notable properties and deals include the sale of Halston House to fashion designer Tom Ford, the approximately $58 million sale of the Sullivan Estate in Southampton, the sale of Clive Davis's residence, and the sale of the Richard Avedon Foundation headquarters.

Morrel is a licensed attorney with more than three decades of experience discreetly representing high-profile clients and senior corporate executives. Hirsch's work focuses on business strategy, client advisory, and developing and growing the Trusts & Estates Division.

“Our business has always been relationship-driven. We represent buyers and sellers across New York, while also advising families, fiduciaries, and professional advisors on highly complex real estate matters. Christie's gives us an extraordinary platform to continue serving those clients at the highest level,” said Howard Morrel.

“We are incredibly excited to continue building our business under the Christie's International Real Estate name. It is a brand we believe in deeply and one that aligns naturally with the sophisticated buyers, sellers, families and fiduciaries we work with every day. We see enormous opportunity ahead for both our core luxury brokerage business and our Trusts & Estates Division,” said Leslie Hirsch.

Below is an overview of each team's agents, with a bit about each individual:

The Daniel Kramp Team



Agent Jason Naranjo

Agent Amy Carlozzi: A veteran of the industry with more than 25 years of experience, she works in all boroughs but has particular expertise in Downtown Manhattan. Before her real estate career, she also worked in some of Manhattan's most iconic restaurants and bars.

Agent Connor Woods: A native Texan and former professional chef, he specializes in sales and rentals throughout Manhattan but particularly on the Upper West Side, which he has long called home.

Executive Assistant Zuzana Kay: She joined the team in September 2026, and supports operations, marketing, and client coordination. Morrel Hirsch & Advisors Team



Broker Edward F. Joseph: A veteran New York real estate broker with more than two decades of experience, he sold legendary architect I.M. Pei's Sutton Place townhouse, along with significant Upper East Side townhouse sales, and has extensive experience in some of Manhattan's most prestigious cooperative buildings.



Agent Dee Dee Abdur-Rahim: A luxury real estate advisor, licensed attorney, and seasoned real estate investor, she primarily works with professional athletes, entertainers, and other A-list clients. She has more than two decades of experience spanning law, investment strategy, negotiation, and property development.



Agent Morella Machado: A multilingual luxury real estate advisor specializing in Manhattan co-ops, condominiums, townhouses, and investment properties, she has additional experience in Florida and international markets. She's licensed in New York and Florida.



Agent Benjamin Anderson



Agent Farbod Yarahmadi: A Manhattan and Brooklyn real estate specialist with more than 13 years of experience and over $350 million in closed transactions, he works across co-ops, condominiums, townhouses, new development, and investment properties, serving both domestic and international buyers and sellers.



Agent Laura Benner



Agent Sean Sutherland: With nearly two decades in New York City real estate and more than $400 million in sales, he is an experienced advisor to buyers and sellers of co-ops, condominiums, and townhouses.



Agent Nour Abdelhady: She brings an international perspective and eight years of project-management experience to residential and commercial real estate. Licensed in both New York and New Jersey, Nour is fluent in Arabic and English and also speaks conversational Spanish and French.



Broker Ellen Kapit: A native New Yorker with more than 80 career sales, she brings decades of marketing, negotiation, and residential real estate experience to her clients.



Agent Avissa Mojtahedi Hannah Rochau: Hailing from Germany, Hannah Rochau serves as the Chief of Staff for the Morrel Hirsch & Advisors Team, overseeing the team's operations, strategic coordination, and day-to-day execution.

About Christie's International Real Estate New York (christiesrealestateny.com)

Christie's International Real Estate New York is a company-owned, top-ten residential brokerage (per The Real Deal's annual brokerage rankings) based in New York City. The firm is a flagship of the Christie's International Real Estate network, a leading luxury real estate brand dedicated to marketing and selling exceptional properties worldwide. With more than 125 brokerage affiliates across more than 50 countries and territories, the brand delivers global reach, industry-leading technology, and sophisticated marketing for luxury homebuyers and sellers. Its longstanding relationship with Christie's world-renowned auction house and related businesses also creates unique opportunities to refer and sell fine art and luxury items across dozens of categories, including jewelry, timepieces, automotive, and private collections. Christie's International Real Estate operates as a distinct brand under the ownership of Compass International Holdings (NYSE:COMP). A photo accompanying this announcement is available at CONTACT: Contact: Jesse Kent Christie's International Real Estate New York...

