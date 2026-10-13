Fullpac Launches GOTV AI, The Campaign Strategy Platform Built On The Record Of American Elections

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Released three weeks before the midterms, GOTV AI turns the candidates, the opposition, the money and where the votes are into a Path to Victory strategy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullPAC, Inc., the nonpartisan political technology company behind GOTV.com, today launched GOTV AI, which is designed to build a campaign's strategy to win from FullPAC's proprietary compilation of the record of American elections. GOTV AI is live at gotv.com/ai, ahead of the November 3, 2026 midterm elections, and FullPAC strategists and partners have begun using it on live races.

GOTV AI knows the race: who is running, who funds them, what the opposition has on the record and where the votes are. Voter files tell a campaign who its voters are, research firms tell it who it is running against, and consultants decide what to do about both. GOTV AI puts all three in one system. Underneath it, GOTV Intel, FullPAC's research engine, compiles public records on American elections into one sourced, proprietary database. On top of it, GOTV AI builds the strategy: which voters, how many and how to reach them.

"Anyone can put an AI model in front of a campaign. The hard part is the record underneath it, and fourteen years of running voter contact taught us what belongs in it," said Travis Trawick, Founder, Chairman & CEO of FullPAC. "A campaign no longer starts from a blank page. It starts from the whole race and a strategy to win it."

The GOTV AI Knowledge Base:



The candidates and the opposition: filings and financial disclosures, votes cast, public statements and press coverage, court and business records, and the staff and consultants around the candidates in the race. Entries are designed to be sourced and cited.

Where the votes are: district lines and certified precinct results from recent elections, with the candidates who have run for each seat.

The money: how campaigns, committees and PACs raise and spend money, from the public filings.

The calendar: registration, early voting and ballot deadlines for all 50 states and the District of Columbia, checked against official sources. The playbook: voter contact in every election cycle since 2012 for more than 6,000 campaigns and organizations.



The Strategy GOTV AI Builds:



Path to Victory: the win number, where those votes are and the outreach plan to get them, scheduled to the state's voting calendar.

Campaign strategy: the message, the schedule and the channel plan for one race, built from what GOTV AI knows.

GOTV Intel: a sourced, cited research file on the candidate and their opponents, typically delivered within hours. Outreach: who to reach, on which channel and when, then run on FullPAC's texting, voice, mail and digital programs, directly or under a partner's brand.

We believe GOTV AI gets stronger every cycle. New filings, results and ballot changes flow into the record. Because FullPAC also runs the outreach, GOTV AI is built to take each program's results back in, so its strategy rests on what actually turned voters out, not on what a model guesses. A candidate who runs for city council and later for Congress carries one history across races. FullPAC built the database to be queried by application programming interface (“API”) and plans, in the future, to make API access available to campaigns, consultants, strategy firms, platforms and newsrooms. There can be no assurance as to the timing or terms of any such access.

"Our goal is for GOTV AI to be the system American campaigns run on, for every party and at every level of the ballot," Trawick said. "We believe GOTV AI's record will get deeper with every race run. We believe 2028 will be the first presidential election AI truly changes, and we built GOTV AI for it."

“GOTV AI runs AI agents on a compiled, sourced record of American elections, not on whatever a model happens to remember,” said Dan Flowers, Chief Technology Officer of FullPAC.“Facts are sourced and dated, candidates are checked against official candidate lists, and in the races we work, any candidate we cannot confirm on the official ballot is held out of the plan until it is confirmed. We believe that is the difference between AI that sounds right and AI a campaign can trust with its race.”

On October 8, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) declared effective FullPAC's registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, registering the resale of shares of FullPAC common stock by certain selling stockholders. FullPAC is not selling any shares under the registration statement and will not receive any proceeds from sales by the selling stockholders. As a result of the effectiveness, FullPAC is subject to the reporting requirements of Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. FullPAC has applied to list its common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the reserved symbol GOTV. The listing is subject to Nasdaq's initial listing requirements and approval, and there is no assurance it will be completed.

AdImpact projects political advertising in the 2026 cycle will reach a record of $11.6 billion, surpassing the $11.2 billion spent in the 2024 presidential cycle (AdImpact 2026 political projection, June 11, 2026). GOTV AI is built for the decisions that come before the spending: which races, which voters, which channels and when.

Anyone can search candidates and races on a national map at gotv.com/intel and request a GOTV Intel report. Campaigns, consultants and strategy firms can start a Path to Victory free at gotv.com/ai.

About FullPAC, Inc.:

FullPAC, Inc. builds voter communication technology for political campaigns, nonprofits and public company proxy campaigns. Its platform includes P2P text and voice messaging, voter data analytics, AI-driven digital tools and GOTV AI. Since 2012, FullPAC has run voter contact for more than 6,000 campaigns and organizations. FullPAC is nonpartisan and does not endorse or advocate for any candidate or party. Learn more at gotv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain“forward-looking” statements. These statements may be identified by the use of“forward-looking” terminology such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“should,” or“will,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. In particular, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance; (ii) our proposed listing on a national securities exchange and our ability to satisfy the applicable initial listing requirements; (iii) the value our services add to American campaigns; (iv) the Company's growth trajectory; (v) the evolution of its products, including GOTV AI, and campaigns, and the accuracy and reliability of AI-generated output and underlying data; (vi) our plans to make API access available to third parties; and (vii) the expectations or the outcome of any upcoming elections, including related spending in connection therewith. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Offering Circular and in the Prospectus (each as defined below), and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in this communication, the Offering Circular, the Prospectus, and the Company's other filings with the SEC.

We have based these“forward-looking” statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such“forward-looking” statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these“forward-looking” statements.

Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these“forward-looking” statements. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to update any of these statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of these statements to reflect future events or developments.

Offering Circular and Registration Statement Reference:

An offering statement regarding the Regulation A+ offering of the Company's common stock has been filed with the SEC and was qualified by the SEC on December 8, 2025 (the“Offering Circular”). The SEC has not passed upon the merits of or given its approval to shares of FullPAC common stock, the terms of the offering, or the accuracy or completeness of any offering materials. Shares of the Company's common stock in the Regulation A+ offering are offered only by means of the Offering Circular. Potential investors should read the Offering Circular before making an investment decision. Separately, a registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, relating to the resale of shares of the Company's common stock by the selling stockholders named therein was declared effective by the SEC on October 8, 2026. The resale shares may be offered only by means of the prospectus forming a part of the registration statement (the“Prospectus”).

Nothing in this document constitutes a solicitation, an offer to sell, or an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any decision to purchase securities in the Regulation A+ offering should be based solely on the information contained in the Offering Circular and the Company's other public filings.

The final Offering Circular may be obtained by visiting the SEC's website at or , and the Prospectus may be obtained by visiting the SEC's website at . To request a copy of either document, contact FullPAC at .... Additional information concerning risk factors related to the offerings and the Company, including those related to the business, government regulations, intellectual property, and the offerings in general, can be found in the sections of the Offering Circular and the Prospectus entitled“Risk Factors.”

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