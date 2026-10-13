ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages Partners With ISN® To Strengthen Jobsite Safety And Compliance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beverage distributor implements ISNetworld® to help streamline processes and meet regulatory requirements

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages (ACCB), an exclusive distributor of Coca-Cola beverages, selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor information management platform. ISN will help ACCB establish a consistent process for evaluating contractors by helping to verify their facilities comply with all company expectations.

“It's an important piece of ACCB's culture and company mission to manage our operations to protect the health and safety of our team, customers, and the communities in we serve, while operating our facilities in a safe manner,” said Leigh Crum, Vice President at ACCB.“Leveraging ISNetworld will help ACCB deliver on that mission, elevating our contractor management processes, mitigating risk, and improving our ability to meet compliance requirements.”

Why Did ACCB Select ISNetworld?

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, ACCB is a family-owned company and exclusive distributor of Coca-Cola beverages throughout most of Pennsylvania as well as parts of West Virginia and Ohio. ACCB selected ISNetworld for its comprehensive capabilities and best-in-class customer support.

What ISNetworld Tools and Services Will ACCB Use?

Through the partnership, ACCB will leverage ISNetworld tools and services, including:



Evaluation tool to help ensure uniform safety standards and regulatory compliance across its contractor base

Acknowledgement Form to track contractor acknowledgements of the ACCB Contractor Handbook ISN AnalyticsTM for centralized, on-demand tracking of contractor data to help drive compliance, streamline onboarding, and enhance visibility into contractor safety performance



“As the tenth Coca-Cola bottler to join ISNetworld, ACCB is furthering an industry-wide movement toward standardized, transparent contractor safety and compliance practices,” said Mike Reazin, Vice President of Manufacturing at ISN.“By providing innovative tools and services and data-driven insights, ISN is committed to helping ACCB increase compliance standards to improve jobsite safety.”

For more information on ISN's industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com.

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900+ Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with more than 90,000 contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN's brands include ISNetworld ®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One ®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower ®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 13 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com.

About ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages

ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages (ACCB) is a subsidiary of ABARTA, a diversified third- and fourth-generation family business. ACCB is the exclusive distributor of Coca-Cola beverages throughout most of Pennsylvania, including Dubois, Ebensburg, Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg, Houston, Lancaster, Lehigh, Milton, Mt. Pocono, Pittsburgh, Pittston, Reading, as well as parts of West Virginia and Ohio. ACCB is committed to putting people first and serving its customers and communities with excellence and integrity. For more information, visit abartacocacola.com.

Media Contact

Alyssa Bruce

Walker Sands for ISN

...