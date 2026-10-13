Darktrace Names Three Senior Executives To Strengthen Finance, Revenue, And Customer Leadership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New leaders bring experience scaling global software businesses and strengthening the governance and operating discipline needed for sustainable growth

Cambridge, UK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darktrace, a global leader in behavioral security, today announced three appointments to its Executive Leadership Team: Adam Towns as Chief Financial and Operating Officer (CFOO), Mike McGuinness as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), and Beth Shea as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). All three report to President and CEO Ed Jennings.

The appointments strengthen Darktrace's leadership across the customer lifecycle, commercial execution, and business operations as the company builds the capabilities, governance, and operating discipline needed to drive sustainable growth.

Towns will oversee Darktrace's global finance organization and key operating capabilities across business performance, systems, data, and analytics with a focus on strengthening financial discipline, capital allocation, decision-making, and execution discipline. McGuinness will lead the global revenue organization and the company's go-to-market strategy. Shea will lead Darktrace's global post-sales organization and customer strategy, focused on unifying the customer journey and accelerating time-to-value.

“Adam, Mike, and Beth bring deep experience scaling global software businesses and leading through growth,” said Ed Jennings, President and CEO of Darktrace.“They are strong operators who know how to stay close to customers, create accountability, and execute consistently. Their leadership gives us a stronger foundation to build a mature, durable operating model and help customers secure what AI can do.”

Towns brings extensive experience scaling high-growth enterprise software businesses across AI, analytics, and cybersecurity. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Dataiku, an enterprise AI platform. Before Dataiku, he was Chief Financial Officer of Sisense, an AI-powered analytics platform, where he led global finance and business operations. Earlier in his career, he held senior finance leadership roles at Mimecast, supporting the company through significant international growth, its initial public offering, and several years as a public company.

“Darktrace has strong technology, a global business, and a significant opportunity ahead,” said Towns.“My focus is on strengthening the financial and operational foundations of the business, from governance and capital allocation to data and systems, so we can make better decisions, manage complexity, execute with discipline, and scale sustainably.”

McGuinness brings more than 25 years of experience building and scaling go-to-market organizations across enterprise software and cybersecurity. McGuinness previously served as an advisor to Darktrace, helping shape the company's sales organization, operating model, and commercial strategy. Before that, McGuinness was Chief Commercial Officer at Quickbase, where he led global sales, customer success, support, and services. He has also held senior leadership roles at Veracode, Sophos, and PTC.

“AI is changing what customers need to protect and creating a major opportunity for Darktrace,” said McGuinness.“My focus is on building a consistent, customer-led go-to-market engine that can scale and capture that opportunity.”

Shea brings more than 30 years of experience leading global customer organizations. Most recently, she was Chief Customer Officer at developer security company Snyk, where she led the global customer organization and drove operational improvements, AI-enabled innovation, and a more connected end-to-end customer experience. Previously, she was Chief Customer Officer at Puppet, leading its customer-facing teams and Revenue Operations. She has also held executive roles at Veeam and VMware.

“My priority is to create a more connected and consistent experience for Darktrace customers around the world,” said Shea.“By bringing our customer-facing teams together around customer outcomes, we can help organizations realize value faster, accelerate adoption of the Darktrace Behavioral Defense Platform, and build greater resilience against an increasingly complex threat landscape.”

About Darktrace

Darktrace secures the modern enterprise by protecting AI, people and infrastructure with behavioral security. Founded in 2013, Darktrace uses Adaptive AI to understand what is normal for an organization, detect known, unknown and novel threats, and respond autonomously in real time. The Darktrace Behavioral Defense Platform delivers unified visibility, continuous behavioral monitoring and autonomous response across the enterprise. Darktrace protects nearly 10,000 customers across major industries globally, helping organizations defend against AI-powered threats across AI and agents, email and collaboration tools, and hybrid networks, while enabling them to innovate with AI securely.

Contact Info



Darktrace Media Relations

...

+1 929-316-4384