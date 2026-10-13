OSHA Training Services Releases English And Spanish Toolbox Talk PDF Packets

OSHA Training Toolbox Talk Packets in English and Spanish

Built one talk at a time since 2012, the updated collection now includes 185+ safety talks, sign-in sheets, and selected handouts

- Curtis Chambers, MS-OSH, CSPARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OSHA Training Services Inc. has released its collection of more than 185 workplace safety toolbox talks in an English packet or a Spanish packet. Each language comes in its own organized, downloadable PDF. Customers may purchase either packet individually or buy the English / Spanish combo packet at a discounted combo price.Founder Curtis Chambers, MS-OSH, CSP, began writing and posting free toolbox talks on oshatraining in January 2012. He started by creating one new talk each month. Nearly 15 years later, the collection has grown to more than 185 talks across 16 safety and health categories.“I posted my first toolbox talk in January 2012 and began adding one new talk each month,” Chambers said.“Visitors loved having them available for free, but the two questions I heard most were, 'Can I download all of these at one time?' and 'Are they available in Spanish?' That's why I created these packets: to give people the full collection in one download per language, while keeping the individual English talks free.”Each packet includes linked tables of contents, sign-in sheets, and selected handouts. Topics include fall protection, ladders, scaffolds, excavation, hazard communication, personal protective equipment, lockout/tagout, electrical safety, welding, and heat and cold stress.The Spanish packet is a complete publication that can be used on its own. It follows the same talk order and page numbers as the English packet, and each Spanish talk identifies its corresponding English title. Organizations that conduct meetings in both languages can purchase the two separate PDFs as a discounted combo.The packets are licensed for internal safety training at one designated operating location. Crews managed from that location may use the materials at temporary jobsites it serves. Separately operated branches or stores require their own purchased packets, and the combo covers the same location in both languages.The free English toolbox talks remain available for individual download. Visitors can find them, along with links to the new packet details, on the OSHA Training Services toolbox talks page. Packet purchases are available in the United States.About OSHA Training Services Inc.Founded in 2011 and based in Arlington, Texas, OSHA Training Services Inc. provides online and instructor-led workplace safety training and practical safety resources for employers. Founder Curtis Chambers has more than 40 years of occupational safety and health experience, holds a master's degree in the field, and is a Certified Safety Professional.

Curtis Chambers, CSP

oshatraining

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

OSHA Training Services Releases English and Spanish Toolbox Talk PDF Packets News Provided By oshatraining October 13, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Military Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.