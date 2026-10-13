New Memoir 'Taking Heat' Chronicles One Woman's Journey Through Illness, Trauma, And Reinvention

Taking Heat

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Author Janielle Lucas shares how her search for healing through hot yoga led to an unexpected legal battle and a fight to reclaim her life.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ballast Books is proud to announce the publication of Taking Heat: Trauma, Truth & The Transformation that Set Me Free by Janielle Lucas, available on October 13, 2026.

In Taking Heat, Lucas shares the true story of her search for answers after years of chronic illness left her exhausted and discouraged-living in constant pain. When traditional treatments failed, an invitation to a hot yoga class changed the direction of her life. What began as a path to healing eventually led to an unexpected battle that tested her courage, her livelihood, and her identity.

Inspired by her own recovery, Lucas opened a wellness studio in Philadelphia, creating a community centered on movement, breathwork, and meditation. As her business grew, she became the target of harassment and found herself in a years-long legal fight that threatened everything she had worked to build.

Rather than letting those experiences define her, Lucas chose to tell her story. Taking Heat is an honest account of resilience, healing, and learning to find your voice after trauma. It explores what it means to keep moving forward when life takes an unexpected turn and how even the hardest experiences can lead to personal transformation.

Part memoir and part story of perseverance, Taking Heat is a powerful memoir of resilience, telling the story of one woman's journey through illness, trauma, corruption, and reinvention-and how she found healing in the fire meant to destroy her.

About the Author:

Janielle Lucas is an author, a speaker, a wellness innovator, and a partner at a mutual fund advisory firm. After overcoming serious health challenges, she developed a pioneering wellness practice that combines extreme heat exposure, breathwork, movement, meditation, and sound frequency healing.

What began as a personal path to recovery ultimately led her to a series of events that challenged her safety, identity, and life's work. Her memoir chronicles a remarkable journey of healing, perseverance, and the determination to reclaim her voice in the face of extraordinary adversity.

She lives in Miami Beach with her eighteen-year-old soul cat, Baby, and believes that our greatest challenges can become the catalyst for our greatest transformation.

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About Ballast Books:

Ballast Books is an independent publisher specializing in compelling nonfiction, memoirs, investigative works, and impactful stories that challenge prevailing narratives. Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Ballast is committed to elevating voices with something to say-and the courage to say it.

Sarah De Vos

Ballast Books

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New Memoir 'Taking Heat' Chronicles One Woman's Journey Through Illness, Trauma, and Reinvention News Provided By Ballast Books October 13, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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