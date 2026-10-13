The Institute For Education Innovation Announces Winners Of The 2026 Supes' Choice Awards

Superintendents were honored at the 2026 Supes' Choice Awards during IEI's Fall National Summit in Charleston, SC.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Institute for Education Innovation (IEI), a national think tank bridging the gap between superintendents and the K-12 industry, is proud to announce the winners of the 2026 Supes' Choice Awards. The awards honor superintendents whose vision, collaboration, and commitment to students are shaping K-12 education, along with an EdTech partner whose work is making a meaningful difference in classrooms.IEI's Fall National Summit brought superintendents, district leaders and EdTech partners from across the country to Charleston, South Carolina, for three days of conversation, learning, and connection. The Supes' Choice Gala on the evening of Monday, October 5, was the highlight of the Summit, as the community came together to celebrate superintendents recognized through nominations from their fellow district leaders.This Year's Award Recipients Include:IEI MVP Award: Tammy Williams, Assistant Superintendent of Greensburg Community School Corporation, INMedia Innovator Award: Dr. Aaron Bass, Superintendent of EastSide Charter School, DEExcellence in Empowerment Award: Kevin Polston, Superintendent of Kentwood Public Schools, MITraci Davis and Dr. Susan Enfield She-Roic Leadership Award: Dr. Kelly Gallt, Superintendent of Lake Zurich CUSD 95, ILThe Hank Grishman Consistency in Leadership Award: Dr. Jim Rosebrock, Superintendent of Rosebud-Lott ISD, TXThe Supes' Choice Innovation Partner Hall of Fame Award was presented to Soundtrap for Education. In recognition of giving students a creative space to compose, record, and share their learning in their own voice, and for supporting the teachers who carry that work into music, literacy, language learning, and every subject in between.Each year, the Supes' Choice Awards celebrate the leaders who show up for their students with courage, creativity, and care, and the partners who help make that work possible in classrooms across the country.About the Institute for Education Innovation (IEI):The Institute for Education Innovation (IEI) is a national think tank that connects district leaders with the resources and relationships needed to tackle the most pressing challenges in K–12 education. By fostering partnerships between educators and solution providers, IEI ensures that innovation aligns with the real needs of schools and students. Learn more at .

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The Institute for Education Innovation Announces Winners of the 2026 Supes' Choice Awards News Provided By Institute for Education Innovation October 13, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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