Applied Technology Academy And Centri Partner To Expand Access To Practical Cybersecurity Training

Applied Technology Academy and Centri announce a new partnership expanding access to instructor-led, hands-on cybersecurity certification training.

The partnership brings Centri's hands-on cybersecurity certification pathways to ATA learners, teams, and organizations.

- Lynn Fisher, President and CEO of Applied Technology Academy

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Applied Technology Academy (ATA), a provider of instructor-led technical, cybersecurity, AI and workforce training, today announced a strategic partnership with Centri, formerly Security Blue Team, a global provider of practical defensive cybersecurity certifications and training.

Through this partnership, ATA will offer Centri's hands-on certification pathways to help individuals, teams, and organizations build practical skills in cyber defense, incident response, digital forensics, threat hunting, detection engineering, and security operations.

As cybersecurity teams continue to face evolving threats and a growing demand for skilled defenders, practical training has become increasingly important. Centri's certification programs are designed to move beyond theory and multiple-choice testing by using realistic labs, applied assessments, and scenario-based learning that reflects the work performed in modern security operations environments.

“ATA is proud to partner with Centri to bring practical cybersecurity training to our students, partners, and client organizations,” said Lynn Fisher, President and CEO of Applied Technology Academy.“This partnership supports our mission to deliver training that is relevant, hands-on, and directly connected to the skills today's workforce needs.”

Practical Training for Real-World Cyber Defense

Centri's training focuses on building technical capability through realistic scenarios, hands-on labs, and applied learning. Through ATA, learners will have access to certification pathways designed for different stages of a cybersecurity career, including:

●Blue Team Level 1 (BTL1): A junior-level certification focused on foundational defensive skills, including phishing analysis, threat intelligence, digital forensics, SIEM, and incident response.

●Blue Team Level 2 (BTL2): An intermediate certification for experienced defenders, covering areas such as malware analysis, threat hunting, vulnerability management, advanced SIEM, and adversary emulation.

●Certified Detection Engineering Associate (CDEA): A specialized certification focused on detection engineering, including Git workflows, Zeek, Sigma, YARA, threat intelligence integration, and AI for defenders.

●Certified Security Operations Manager (CSOM): A security operations management certification designed for professionals responsible for planning, building, and maturing SOC capabilities.

●Certified Penetration Testing Associate (CPTA): A junior-level certification focused on practical offensive cybersecurity skills, including penetration testing methodology, vulnerability assessment, web application testing, cloud security testing, Active Directory fundamentals, privilege escalation, and technical reporting.

Centri also provides access to Blue Team Labs Online (BTLO), a gamified lab platform where learners can practice defensive cybersecurity skills through realistic investigations, cloud-based labs, and hands-on challenges.

“ATA's approach to delivery aligns well with how our certifications are designed: practical, demanding, and rooted in real defensive work. That shared mindset formed the basis of the partnership and provides a strong foundation for our collaboration,” said Sabastian Hague, Director of Content and Training at Centri.

Expanding Defensive Cybersecurity Skills

The partnership between ATA and Centri reflects a shared commitment to helping learners and organizations close the gap between cybersecurity knowledge and practical job performance. By combining ATA's training delivery experience with Centri's applied defensive cybersecurity certifications, the partnership provides a pathway for students, professionals, and teams to develop skills they can use in real-world security environments.

Centri certification training programs are available through Applied Technology Academy. To learn more, visit ATA's Centri training page: or contact ATA at....

About Applied Technology Academy

Applied Technology Academy is a technology and workforce training provider specializing in cybersecurity, IT infrastructure, cloud, project management, and strategic business training for corporate, government, and military clients. Known for its experienced instructors and mission-focused delivery, ATA helps individuals and organizations build the skills needed to meet today's technical and operational challenges.

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About Centri

Centri, formerly Security Blue Team, provides practical defensive cybersecurity training and certifications for learners and organizations worldwide. Centri's hands-on approach combines realistic labs, applied assessments, and career-focused certification pathways to help defenders build the skills needed for modern security operations.

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Melanie Kranch

Applied Technology Academy

+1 800-674-3550 ext. 709

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Applied Technology Academy and Centri Partner to Expand Access to Practical Cybersecurity Training News Provided By Applied Technology Academy October 13, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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