Restaurant Electrical Authority Launches New Electrical-Readiness Program Built Specifically For Restaurants

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Initial onsite service launches in Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and Oklahoma; REA Core online training and digital resources are available nationwide

OSAGE BEACH, MO, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Restaurant Electrical AuthorityTM (REA) has launched a new electrical emergency-readiness program built specifically for restaurants and commercial foodservice operations. The launch combines initial onsite service in Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and Oklahoma with nationwide availability of REA Core online training and digital readiness resources.REA was founded by Cliff Town, a Master Electrician with more than 35 years of electrical experience, and Angela Town, a restaurant owner and operator with restaurant-operations experience. The program brings those perspectives together to address the electrical challenges restaurants actually face, including the need to respond when a disruption affects refrigeration, cooking equipment, ventilation, lighting, point-of-sale systems or other functions essential to service.“Restaurant managers should not be expected to become electricians,” said Cliff Town, Founder of Restaurant Electrical Authority.“The goal is to help them understand how to respond appropriately, where critical information is located and when to bring in the right licensed professional.”REA's framework is: Prepare. Document. Respond. The program helps managers and teams identify critical equipment information, maintain emergency contacts, assign response responsibilities and follow an appropriate escalation procedure when an electrical issue affects service. It is a restaurant program built around the electrical challenges restaurants actually face.Every REA program includes manager and staff training, 10 continuing education huddle cards for shift team meetings, emergency-response guidance and a list of vetted electrical partners restaurants can contact for repairs or updates. REA Core delivers online onboarding, manager training and digital readiness resources. The Core program's online format and remote resources are available to restaurant operators nationwide.REA Authority is available to operators seeking onsite readiness and location-specific documentation in Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. It adds an onsite visit and facility walkthrough, a location-specific documentation system, electrical equipment inventory, panel documentation, critical-equipment priorities, emergency-contact information, incident and corrective-action logs, and annual review and verification services. REA Executive includes all Core and Authority services and adds a dedicated REA account representative and priority scheduling; year-round readiness documentation and corrective-action-log management; updates to equipment inventories, panel documentation, manager rosters, critical-equipment lists and emergency contacts; documentation support when equipment changes; priority email and phone support; renewal management; a digital archive; and an Annual Executive Review Meeting. Multi-location coordination may be added when agreed. Priority scheduling and support relate to REA program services and are not a promise of emergency electrical response.REA Core and REA Authority include a referral letter that restaurants may submit to insurers and risk-assessment or risk-management firms for consideration. The letter does not establish insurer endorsement or guarantee a discount; any insurance decision remains at the insurer's discretion. Continued services, recertification and updated materials require renewal for another 12-month term and payment of the applicable renewal fee.REA certification is non-regulatory and time-limited. REA does not provide electrical installation, repair or maintenance services; perform required inspections; enforce code; provide engineering approvals; or act as an Authority Having Jurisdiction. It does not guarantee inspection success, code compliance, prevention of electrical failures or fires, or avoidance of financial loss.About Restaurant Electrical AuthorityTMRestaurant Electrical AuthorityTM provides education, program standards, documentation, manager and staff training, and non-regulatory readiness certification for restaurant electrical emergency readiness. REA was founded by Cliff Town and Angela Town and is building a consistent approach to restaurant electrical emergency readiness while supporting-not replacing-licensed electrical professionals and regulatory authorities.Restaurant owners and multi-location operators can request a program overview through Restaurant Electrical Authority.

Angela Town

Restaurant Electrical AuthorityTM

913-777-1828

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Restaurant Electrical Authority Launches New Electrical-Readiness Program Built Specifically for Restaurants News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs October 13, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Food & Beverage Industry



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