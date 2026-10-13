Solidrun Ltd. And Leopard Imaging ® Expand Collaboration With New Renesas RZ/V2N Vision AI Integration

ACCO, ISRAEL, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SolidRun Ltd., a leading developer and manufacturer of embedded computing and edge AI solutions, and Leopard Imaging ®, a global leader in embedded vision and camera technology, today announced the expansion of their collaboration with the successful integration of Leopard Imaging camera modules based on the Sony IMX415 and IMX678 image sensors with SolidRun's Renesas RZ/V2N-based HummingBoard-IIoT and SolidSense AIoT Platforms.

The new integration builds on the companies' existing collaboration and expands SolidRun's growing portfolio of Vision AI platforms with validated Leopard Imaging camera support. Following the companies' previous work around SolidRun's Hailo-15 AI platform, the addition of RZ/V2N gives developers a broader choice of embedded AI architectures and imaging solutions for their applications.

Expanding the Vision AI Portfolio

The Renesas RZ/V2N is designed for embedded Vision AI applications and features Renesas' DRP-AI3 accelerator for efficient AI inference at the edge. Combined with SolidRun's HummingBoard-IIoT and SolidSense AIoT Platforms and Leopard Imaging camera technology, it provides a flexible foundation for developing industrial and embedded vision systems.

Support for the IMX415 and IMX678 further expands the range of camera options available across SolidRun's Vision AI portfolio. The companies have worked together to validate camera connectivity, image capture, software enablement, and platform compatibility, helping customers reduce integration effort and accelerate development.

“Our collaboration with Leopard Imaging continues to grow alongside our Vision AI portfolio,” said Dr. Atai Ziv, CEO of SolidRun.“By extending our work from Hailo-15 to the Renesas RZ/V2N platform and adding support for IMX415 and IMX678 cameras, we are giving customers a broader selection of validated compute and imaging technologies from which to build their Vision AI solutions.”

“Expanding our collaboration with SolidRun to include the Renesas RZ/V2N platform reflects our shared commitment to giving developers greater choice when building embedded vision systems,” said Bill Pu, Co-founder and CEO of Leopard Imaging.“By combining Leopard Imaging's camera expertise with SolidRun's edge AI platforms, we can help customers simplify camera integration, accelerate development, and bring Vision AI applications to market more efficiently.”

The expanded collaboration supports applications across industrial automation, robotics, intelligent transportation, security, smart infrastructure, and AI-enabled inspection, while strengthening the portfolio of validated imaging solutions available across SolidRun's edge AI platforms.

About SolidRun

SolidRun develops and manufactures high-performance System-on-Modules (SoMs), Single Board Computers (SBCs), industrial edge AI platforms, and embedded networking solutions for industrial, IoT, AI vision, and communications markets.

About Leopard Imaging

Leopard Imaging is a global leader in AI perception and spatial intelligence solution design and manufacturing, delivering advanced imaging technologies for autonomous systems, robotics, AIoT, automotive, industrial automation, healthcare, and edge AI applications.

Media Contacts

Ariel Zhang

Marketing Strategist

Leopard Imaging Inc.

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Mirna Waldman

SolidRun Ltd.

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SolidRun Ltd. and Leopard Imaging ® Expand Collaboration with New Renesas RZ/V2N Vision AI Integration News Provided By SolidRun Ltd. October 13, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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