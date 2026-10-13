Ink Different Tattoos Crosses Into The Caribbean With Long Island Ink San Juan, Puerto Rico

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Partnering with Long Island Ink Puerto Rico, Ink Different Brings College-Alternative Tattoo Apprenticeship to an Island Where Art and Culture Are a Way of Life

- Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different TattoosSAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ink Different Tattoos is proud to announce the launch of its newest tattoo apprenticeship location in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in collaboration with Long Island Ink Puerto Rico, the Caribbean outpost of a brand that has spent nearly 20 years building one of the most respected names in custom body art. This partnership brings Ink Different's structured, real-world apprenticeship program to an island where culture runs deep, creativity is woven into everyday life, and self-expression carries a richness that is entirely its own, offering aspiring Tattoo Artists in Puerto Rico a clear path into a professional, AI-proof creative career."Puerto Rico is a place where art isn't something you go to see. It's something you live inside," says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos. "From Old San Juan's vibrant colors to Isla Verde's energy, the island breathes creativity that shapes you as an artist. Long Island Ink Puerto Rico sits at its heart, and so will our apprentices."Long Island Ink has grown from a single studio into a multi-location brand spanning the mainland United States and the Caribbean. As a tattoo apprentice at Long Island Ink Puerto Rico, you'll train inside a community-respected studio backed by nearly two decades of brand experience. Puerto Rico's client base brings meaningful, culturally rich stories to the tattoo chair. Training here means developing not just technical skill, but the cultural awareness and client sensitivity that make a tattoo artist genuinely excellent at their craft.A College Alternative in Puerto RicoInk Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship is designed as a structured college alternative for talented artists aspiring to become professional Tattoo Artists. Instead of taking on student debt for a four-year degree, apprentices learn the trade of tattooing with Ink Different and studios like Long Island Ink, receiving hands-on experience, one-on-one mentorship, and professional development over 18–24 months.Tattooing is an AI-proof career, driven by human creativity, craftsmanship, and personal connection. With professional Tattoo Artists earning a median income of around $106,000 per year, the apprenticeship offers a practical pathway from passion to profession.Graduates complete the program industry-ready, with a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion and the skills needed to thrive in today's competitive tattoo industry.Now Enrolling in San JuanApplications are now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship at Long Island Ink Puerto Rico in San Juan. Whether you're a recent graduate exploring a college alternative or someone ready to pursue a creative career on one of the Caribbean's most culturally vibrant islands, this program offers structure, professional mentorship, and a clear path forward backed by nearly 20 years of brand experience.Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartistAbout Ink Different Tattoo ApprenticeshipInk Different Tattoos is reshaping what it means to pursue a career in tattooing, swapping the traditional college route for hands-on apprenticeships in working studios nationwide. Grounded in excellence, equal opportunity, and a focus on lasting career success, the company pairs aspiring Tattoo Artists with dedicated one-on-one mentors and backs every graduate with a guaranteed job offer. Its Traditional and Master Mentorship tracks have made Ink Different a leading name in professional tattoo education across the country.

Maria Zacarias

Ink Different Tattoos

+1 917-227-2842

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Ink Different Tattoos Crosses into the Caribbean with Long Island Ink San Juan, Puerto Rico News Provided By Ink Different Tattoos October 13, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Retail



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