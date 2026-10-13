Art Colours Afternoon Tea

Admiring sweets as works of art

A special moment with someone special

ART Colours Dining

Exterior of Park Hotel Tokyo

Spend the Afternoon Savoring Japanese Aesthetics Through Art

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Park Hotel Tokyo, an art hotel based on the concept of“a museum where you can stay,” offers Afternoon Tea "Where Colours Tell Their Stories - A Petite Gallery in the Afternoon" year-round at ART colours Dining on the 25th floor. Surrounded by art, guests can enjoy sweets, savories, and tea while taking in views of Tokyo.

Park Hotel Tokyo is an art hotel that exhibits and sells more than 400 works of art, primarily by local Japanese artists. From the 25th through 34th floors, guests can enjoy an“Art Walk,” exploring permanent and seasonal exhibitions on each floor as though strolling through a museum. With a diverse collection of artworks displayed throughout the hotel, including in the lounge and on guestroom floors, guests can explore at their own pace before or after afternoon tea and discover a favorite piece.

After taking in the art, guests can savor beautifully crafted sweets and savories, each distinguished by its colors and forms. The Tokyo skyline, artworks that enliven the space, individual creations prepared by the pâtissier, and the aroma of fine tea come together, connecting the time spent exploring the hotel with tea time to create one enriching art experience.

The sweets and savories arranged on the tea stand are miniature works of art, carefully crafted to achieve harmony among color, form, flavor, and texture. Each delicate creation reflects a Japanese aesthetic that values the changing expressions of nature, the beauty of negative space, and subtle harmony. By first admiring each piece with the eyes, appreciating its aroma, and then savoring it bite by bite, guests can slowly immerse themselves in the artistic world created through the pâtissier's sensibility and craftsmanship.

The menu changes with the seasons, incorporating seasonal ingredients and colors that reflect Japan's four distinct seasons. Through the ingredients, flavors, and visual expressions unique to spring, summer, autumn, and winter, guests can experience the Japanese appreciation for the changing seasons-one of the defining features of Art Colours Afternoon Tea.

Located on the 25th floor of Park Hotel Tokyo, ART colours Dining offers guests the opportunity to enjoy a dining experience surrounded by art and views of Tokyo.

Before or after afternoon tea, guests can take an“Art Walk” through the hotel from the 25th to 34th floors and enjoy unexpected encounters with works of art along the way. In a setting where Tokyo's cityscape and art come together, guests can spend a leisurely afternoon at their own pace.

Whether visiting Tokyo for the first time, traveling as a couple, or celebrating a special occasion, the experience can add a memorable moment to a stay in the city. Beyond sightseeing in Tokyo, guests can stroll through the hotel, experience Japanese aesthetics through art, and enjoy a colorful afternoon tea-a distinctive afternoon experience unique to Park Hotel Tokyo.

Event Overview

Hours: 12:00 p.m.–1:30 p.m. (last entry)

Duration: 2 hours

Price: JPY 7,000 (tax and service charge included)

Reservations: Advance reservation required by 2:00 p.m. two days prior

*Available for one guest or more.

Location: Park Hotel Tokyo, 25F ART colours Dining

Phone: +81 (0)3-6252-1166

・Images are for illustrative purposes only.

・The photo shows a serving for two guests.

・Menu items and prices are subject to change without prior notice depending on ingredient availability.

About Park Hotel Tokyo

Park Hotel Tokyo is a sister hotel of Shiba Park Hotel, which was founded in 1948. Located on the 25th through 34th floors of Shiodome Media Tower, Park Hotel Tokyo offers panoramic views of Tokyo Tower and Mt. Fuji. The hotel has 268 guestrooms, including 51 Artist Rooms featuring walls painted directly by artists. Designed as spaces where guests can experience Japanese aesthetics, the Artist Rooms have received an Excellence Award at the Japan Tourism Awards.

Media inquiries regarding this matter should be directed to:

Shiba Park Hotel / Park Hotel Tokyo

Brand Promotion Strategy Division

Contacts: Kitao, Tsunoda

...

TEL: +81 (0)3 3433 4141 (main)

FAX: +81 (0)3 5470 7515

Chigusa Tsunoda

Shiba Park Hotel Co., Ltd

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