Ayesha Hamilton, Esq. Named To 2027 Super Lawyers Top 50 Women And Top 100 Lists In New Jersey

Ayesha Hamilton, Esq. Named to 2025 Super Lawyers List of Top 50 Women Lawyers in New Jersey

Hamilton Law Firm LLC Celebrates Fourth Consecutive Year on Top 50 Women and Top 100 Lists

- Ayesha Hamilton, Founding AttorneyPRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hamilton Law Firm LLC is pleased to announce that Ayesha Hamilton, Esq., has been named to the 2027 New Jersey Super Lawyers list. She was also named to two of the publication's most selective lists: the Top 100: 2027 New Jersey Super Lawyers and the Top 50: 2027 Women New Jersey Super Lawyers. This is Hamilton's fourth consecutive year on the Top 50 Women list and her third consecutive year in the Top 100, which recognizes the highest-rated attorneys in the state across all practice areas.Super Lawyers is a highly respected rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. The Top 100 and Top 50 Women lists go to the attorneys who received the highest point totals in the New Jersey selection process."Being named to the Top 50 Women and Top 100 Lists for a fourth consecutive year means a great deal to me, because it comes from the people who see our work up close: fellow attorneys, and sometimes the ones sitting across the table," said Ayesha Hamilton, Esq., founding attorney of Hamilton Law Firm. "Every one of these honors goes back to the clients who trusted us with some of the most difficult moments of their careers. I'm grateful to the New Jersey legal community, and I'm proud of what our team continues to accomplish."Hamilton's dedication to advancing women lawyers in New Jersey goes beyond the Super Lawyers lists. She was the chair of the New Jersey State Bar Association's Women in the Profession Section, where her events and leadership have made a lasting impact on fellow women lawyers across the state. She brings her passionate advocacy for women on the board of Dress for Success Central Jersey.With over 25 years of experience, Ayesha Hamilton is a leading figure in employment law. Her client-focused approach and relentless pursuit of justice have earned her numerous accolades and a reputation as a trusted advocate for executives and employees. Under her leadership, Hamilton Law Firm LLC has become one of the most respected law firms in the region, known for its tenacity, expertise, and results.The Super Lawyers list is issued by Thomson Reuters. A description of the selection methodology can be found here. No aspect of this advertisement has been approved by the Supreme Court of New Jersey.For more information about Hamilton Law Firm LLC and Ayesha Hamilton's legal services, please visit or call 609-945-7310.About Hamilton Law Firm LLCHamilton Law Firm LLC specializes in employment and business law, representing businesses, senior-level, manager, and C-Suite executives in a wide range of legal matters. Founded by Ayesha Hamilton, Esq., the firm approaches each case with compassion, tenacity, and a personal commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes for their clients. Located in Princeton NJ, Hamilton Law Firm has the experience and skill to take on or represent companies of all sizes, including multinational corporations and conglomerates.

Josh Irons

River Avenue Digital

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Ayesha Hamilton, Esq. Named to 2027 Super Lawyers Top 50 Women and Top 100 Lists in New Jersey News Provided By River Avenue Digital October 13, 2026, 14:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law



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