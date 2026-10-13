Maurissa Jones, Recognized By Influential Women, Advances Mutual Fund Operations Through Leadership & Innovation

PA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Driving Operational Excellence, Team Development, and Digital Transformation at BNYPittsburgh, Pennsylvania – Maurissa Jones is a Vice President of Mutual Funds Operations at BNY, where she leads a team of 12 professionals and oversees mutual fund operations with a strong focus on efficiency, risk reduction, and continuous process improvement. With more than 11 years of experience at BNY, she has developed a career defined by adaptability, leadership, and a commitment to modernizing financial operations.Maurissa began her journey at BNY in a temporary contract role and progressed through multiple operational and team leadership positions before reaching senior leadership. Throughout her career, she has been recognized for her contributions to operational excellence, people development, and innovation. Her work has included integrating AI and digital tools into traditionally manual workflows, helping support more efficient processes while adapting to the rapidly evolving financial services environment.A key part of Maurissa's leadership approach is building strong, high-performing teams across global locations. She has worked with professionals in Pittsburgh, New York, Canada, and India while fostering a culture centered on accountability, collaboration, and employee empowerment. Her emphasis on mentorship and organizational impact has also contributed to award-winning team achievements within BNY.Maurissa earned her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Accounting from Penn State Greater Allegheny. Her academic background, combined with extensive operational experience, has supported her ability to navigate complex responsibilities while developing people and improving processes.As AI and digital technologies continue to reshape financial services, Maurissa identifies adaptation as one of the biggest challenges in her field. She also views these changes as opportunities for continuous learning and the development of new skills that support professional growth. Her approach reflects a willingness to embrace new tools while maintaining a strong focus on operational effectiveness and team success.Maurissa is particularly passionate about leadership development and mentoring emerging professionals, especially those pursuing careers in finance and operations. Her advice to young women entering the industry is to be fearless and walk in with confidence. She encourages them to believe in themselves, trust their abilities, and give everything they have to their work. With women already serving in leadership roles, she believes aspiring professionals can become leaders themselves through confidence, commitment, and dedication.Learn More about Maurissa Jones:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Maurissa Jones, Recognized By Influential Women, Advances Mutual Fund Operations Through Leadership & Innovation News Provided By Influential Women October 13, 2026, 14:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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