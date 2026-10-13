Amanda Lankford, MBA, RN, LSSBB, LPQ Featured By Influential Women, Advances Safety & Security Solutions

MO, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National Accounts Sales Manager at SecureNet LLC Draws on Clinical Experience, Quality Management, and Lean Six Sigma to Help Organizations Build Safer, More Resilient OperationsClinton, Missouri – Amanda Lankford, MBA, RN, LSSBB, LPQ, is the National Accounts Sales Manager at SecureNet LLC, where she partners with multi-location organizations across the country to deliver comprehensive fire, life safety, and security solutions. Combining extensive experience in healthcare leadership, quality management, business administration, and process improvement, she works closely with clients to develop customized strategies that enhance safety, regulatory compliance, and operational consistency while supporting lasting relationships.Amanda's professional journey has been shaped by a commitment to helping others, protecting people and assets, and creating safer environments through strategic leadership and proactive risk management. Her diverse background allows her to approach organizational challenges from multiple perspectives, bringing together clinical knowledge, business understanding, operational experience, and a strong focus on continuous improvement.Amanda began her career as a Registered Nurse and went on to serve as a Director of Nursing in long-term care before advancing into a multiple-unit hospital nursing leadership role. She spent more than a decade leading clinical teams, improving patient outcomes, and driving operational excellence. During this period, she continued investing in her education and professional development, ultimately earning her Master of Business Administration from Western Governors University after receiving her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Registered Nursing/Registered Nurse degree from Graceland University.Her dedication to leadership and quality care was also recognized when she was named Nurse of the Year. The recognition reflected her commitment to the people she served and the standards she brought to her leadership responsibilities.As her career developed, Amanda transitioned into a System Director of Quality role, where her experiences continued to expand her perspective on risk, preparedness, and organizational performance. During this time, she experienced a near-miss active shooter incident, an experience that influenced her decision to expand her impact beyond healthcare. The event reinforced for her the importance of preparedness and proactive risk management and inspired her to pursue opportunities where she could contribute to safety on a broader organizational scale.Amanda subsequently moved into business process improvement, where she spent several years leading quality improvement and risk management initiatives as a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt. Her work focused on strengthening organizational performance through data-driven decision-making, process optimization, and continuous improvement. She developed an approach centered on understanding how processes function in practice and recognizing the importance of engaging the people who perform the work every day.Her professional experience later broadened further when she served as Administrative Manager for a diversified organization spanning construction, dealership, and real estate. This role added another dimension to her understanding of business operations and executive management, providing experience across multiple industries before she joined SecureNet LLC.Today, Amanda uses the knowledge gained throughout each stage of her career to help organizations address fire, life safety, and security needs. Her work with multi-location organizations involves developing customized strategies designed to support safety, compliance, consistency, and long-term operational success. Her clinical background gives her an understanding of the importance of protecting people, while her business and quality-management experience helps her consider the operational systems and processes necessary to support effective safety strategies.A central part of Amanda's philosophy is that safety should be approached proactively rather than reactively. She identifies the rising cost of equipment as one of the significant challenges facing organizations in her field, noting that expenses can make it difficult for companies to invest proactively in fire, life safety, and security solutions. At the same time, she sees an opportunity to help organizations reconsider how they view those investments.Too often, organizations may recognize the importance of safety only after an incident occurs. Amanda is passionate about encouraging companies to see preparedness and risk management as investments rather than expenses that become important only when something goes wrong. Having personally witnessed the importance of preparedness, she understands the value of creating systems that address potential risks before they develop into crises.Amanda compares proactive safety to health and wellness. In healthcare, people are encouraged to focus on prevention, early detection, healthy habits, and consistent follow-through rather than waiting until they become critically ill. In much the same way, she believes safety strategies should be designed to reduce risk before a crisis occurs. For organizations, that means considering how to protect people, property, operations, and business continuity through effective systems and consistent practices.Her approach to leadership is also grounded in collaboration and frontline engagement. Amanda believes sustainable success is built through processes designed with the people performing the work every day, taking their expectations and experiences into consideration. By encouraging collaboration and listening to those closest to an organization's processes, she believes leaders can gain valuable perspectives that contribute to meaningful improvement.Continuous learning has remained another defining feature of Amanda's career. Her progression from nursing leadership into quality management, Lean Six Sigma, administrative management, and national accounts sales reflects her willingness to step beyond familiar professional boundaries. Recently, Amanda obtained her LPQ certification in Loss Prevention through the Loss Prevention Foundation. She encourages others to recognize that experience gained in one industry can have value in another and that professional growth often requires a willingness to learn, ask questions, and explore unfamiliar opportunities.For young women entering her industry, Amanda recommends finding a career path that genuinely excites and inspires them while embracing every opportunity to learn and grow. She encourages them to step outside their comfort zones, ask questions, pursue their goals with confidence, and remain committed to lifelong learning. She also emphasizes the value of professional certifications, which can expand expertise, strengthen credibility, and create opportunities for leadership and management as a career progresses.Amanda's career advice extends beyond the safety and security industry. One of the most valuable lessons she has received is the importance of developing a strong understanding of business regardless of one's profession. She believes that business knowledge provides a broader perspective on leadership, organizational strategy, and decision-making. Understanding the bigger picture can help professionals recognize how their work contributes to an organization's goals and enables them to create greater value in the roles they hold.Her own career demonstrates the value of that broader perspective. Experiences in healthcare taught Amanda about patient care, clinical leadership, and the importance of protecting people. Quality management strengthened her understanding of systems, data, and continuous improvement. Business education expanded her knowledge of organizational strategy and decision-making. Her work across different industries further developed her operational perspective, while her current position allows her to apply those experiences to fire, life safety, and security.Amanda attributes much of her success to the unwavering support of her family. Throughout her career, she has remained committed to continuing her education and expanding her expertise, often returning to school or pursuing additional professional development. Her husband and children have consistently encouraged and supported those pursuits, providing a foundation that has helped her work toward both personal and professional goals. Their belief in her continues to inspire her to strive for excellence.Integrity remains at the center of Amanda's approach to her career and personal life. She believes in helping others, protecting people and assets, and upholding safety, honesty, and integrity in everything she does. She is committed to making a meaningful impact by helping individuals and organizations operate in environments that are safe, secure, and well supported.For Amanda, safety is more than a professional focus; it is a foundation that guides her decisions, leadership approach, and overall purpose. She believes trust is built through transparency, accountability, and consistently doing what is right. Her guiding philosophy is reflected in her belief that protecting one's integrity can sometimes mean walking away from a role that is deeply valued. A title can be replaced, she maintains, but compromised character is much harder to reclaim.As Amanda continues her work at SecureNet LLC, she remains focused on helping organizations recognize the importance of preparation, prevention, and thoughtful risk management. By combining her healthcare experience, business acumen, quality-improvement expertise, and commitment to integrity, she seeks to help clients protect the people and assets that matter most while supporting stronger and more resilient operations.Learn More about Amanda Lankford:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Amanda Lankford, MBA, RN, LSSBB, LPQ Featured By Influential Women, Advances Safety & Security Solutions News Provided By Influential Women October 13, 2026, 14:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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