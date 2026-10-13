Blast Learning Launches Lifetime AI Tutor That Delivers 3X The Learning In Every Study Hour

Blast Learning - Your Lifetime Personal AI Tutor

Patented technology keeps students in the“Learning Goldilocks Zone,” backed by 500+ research studies and 25 years of learning technology experience

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blast Learning today announced the launch of its Lifetime Personal AI Tutor for middle school, high school and college students.Built around each student's real classes, Blast lets students choose the grade they desire on their upcoming tests, then creates personalized study material and a schedule to earn it in the least study time.“Blast Learning is not simply another AI chatbot or tutoring application,” said Bruce Lewolt, Founder and CEO of Blast Learning.“It is designed with a student-centric approach where we first understand what a student needs to master, then create fresh material each day so every minute a student spends studying is optimized because they are always in the Learning Goldilocks Zone. That is a significant point of differentiation.”The Learning Goldilocks Zone is material that is not too easy and not too hard. Some struggle is required to grow new neural connections and strengthen long-term memory. If material is too easy, no learning occurs; if it is too hard, the brain shuts down. The right level keeps moving: what was challenging yesterday is too easy today, because the brain grew new connections overnight. Blast's patented technology recognizes this and raises the difficulty at just the right rate.Combined with more than 500 research studies on accelerated learning, the result is a plan that cuts the time needed to reach a target grade. Students who rely on common methods like highlighting, making flashcards and taking practice tests must study more than three hours to get the benefit of one hour in Blast.Blast also helps students understand what the teacher wants them to master. It can take notes on a student's laptop so they can focus on listening, or students can type notes directly. If laptops are not allowed to be opened in class, the new“Talk to Blast” feature debriefs students at home and creates material for what they have not yet mastered.“AI is only valuable in education if it makes students better learners, not just faster finishers,” Lewolt added.“Our approach keeps the student doing the learning.”Drawing on Lewolt's 25-plus years building learning technology for McGraw Hill and IBM, Blast is built around six pillars:1.A goal-driven path: students choose the grade they want2.Learning from the real class: notes, slides and textbooks become lessons3.Practice in the Goldilocks Zone: gaps are retaught as challenge grows4.Reasoning beyond memorization: applying knowledge to unfamiliar questions5.Knowledge that lasts: review before knowledge fades6.Better learning habits: note-taking, test-taking, focus and time managementParents get visibility into how a student is using Blast and where support may be needed. Blast also supports SAT and ACT preparation and entry into programs like nursing.Blast Learning is available on the web, with a complimentary plan that lets students begin with one class.About Blast Learning:Blast Learning is a learning-science-based personalized learning system that helps middle school, high school and college students turn their own class materials into lessons, practice questions and a day-by-day study plan that optimizes effectiveness by ensuring a student is always in the Learning Goldilocks Zone. Its Lifetime Personal AI Tutor adapts to a student's goals, performance and retained knowledge while building the skills needed to learn independently. Founded by learning technology veteran Bruce Lewolt, Blast Learning is available to students and families at BlastLearning.

Safaque Kagdi

Publicist

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Blast Learning Launches Lifetime AI Tutor That Delivers 3X the Learning in Every Study Hour News Provided By Publicist October 13, 2026, 14:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Technology



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