'Linking Political Spectacle To Lord Shiva': NDA, VHP Criticise Rahul Gandhi For 'Shiv Ki Baraat' Remark

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday hit out at the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, saying that the latter attempted to link the Opposition's "political spectacle" a day before to Lord Shiva and warned him against hurting religious sentiments of Hindus.

This comes after Rahul Gandhi compared the Opposition's protests in Delhi to "Shiva's Tandav" and a "Shiv ki baraat" (Lord Shiva's wedding procession), saying that the movement needs no rigid plan and is open to anyone who wants to join.

Speaking to IANS, BJP leader Ram Kadam termed the INDIA bloc's march to demand Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, as "dark day" in the country's history.

The BJP leader said: "Associating Lord Shiva with such a dark day means to hurt the religious sentiments of the people. On one hand, they (Congress) are insulting the Constitution and on the other they are linking their political spectacle to Lord Shiva!"

"Rahul Gandhi should remember that Lord Shiva's Tandav is also considered as the cycle of destruction. Unfortunately, on Monday the Leader of Opposition and his INDIA bloc colleagues did the wrong act of disregarding the Constitution," Ram Kadam added.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also criticised Rahul Gandhi, saying that such comparisons were inappropriate and warned the Opposition against what he described as "provocative conduct".

Deputy CM Shinde said those who compared themselves to Lord Shiva should remember the symbolism of the deity's third eye, adding that the INDIA bloc and other Opposition parties would be reduced to ashes by its fire.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC added: "Rahul Gandhi keeps on saying 'Shiv Tandav', maybe he does not know that Lord Shiv worshipped Lord Ram. He (Rahul Gandhi) has not yet visited Ayodhya to seek blessings at the Ram temple. Moreover, he didn't attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony despite being invited."

"It does not suit Congress to use Lord Shiva for their politics," she said.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi, saying that he linked Lord Shiva with "bunch of anarchic elements".

"He (Rahul Gandhi) should be careful about his words. Such attacks on Hindu sentiments won't be tolerated. On one hand they (Congress) are criticising the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India and on the other, they are comparing the holy 'Shiv Baraat' with themselves. The Congress leadership should immediately apologise for this," the VHP national spokesperson said.