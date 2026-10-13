Congress Leader Manhandled BJP Women Workers During Stir Outside Its Party Hqs: Bansuri Swaraj

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Mahila Morcha held a peaceful demonstration outside the Congress headquarters on Monday, over 'sexual harassment' of the JNU female students by one of its MPs, they were assaulted and roughed up by the Congress office-bearers, claimed MP Bansuri Swaraj on Tuesday.

Addressing the press, the BJP MP from New Delhi called the 'smash the patriarchy' pitch a hollow slogan of the Congress party and said that instead of abiding by it, they were maintaining a scant regard for it.

Bansuri Swaraj alleged that during the protest by the BJP Mahila Morcha, Sanjeev Singh, a national-level office-bearer of the Congress and its chief media coordinator, reached the spot and began assaulting and manhandling the BJP women workers.

“Not only that, he repeatedly pushed them, behaved indecently and acted in an unbecoming manner,'' she further said.

Further, referring to the alleged manhandling of a woman journalist at the Congress stir, she said that this shows grand old party's“double standards” and this keeps showing up on regular occasions.

“Leaders at the top of the Congress, who raise the hollow slogan of 'Smash the Patriarchy', sometimes assault women police personnel and at other times attack women journalists,” she said.

Notably, the BJP Mahila Morcha workers protested outside Congress HQ on Monday, against sexual harassment of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) female students by the party MP, as well as sacked professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and also over his 'protection' by the top leadership.

They raised slogans like“JNU ki 11 betiyan nyay ki hakdaar betiyan” (JNU's 11 daughters deserve justice).

Today, a group of BJP women MPs also met President Droupadi Murmu to draw her attention towards the offence, suggesting that the grave charges against the Parliamentarian make him untenable to continue in the position.

"JNU's Internal Committee found him guilty of sexual misconduct, and the university subsequently terminated his services. However, Rahul Gandhi and the top Congress leadership have maintained a deafening silence," she said earlier.