LDF-UDF Have Joined Hands Against Sugathan: Kerala BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram Oct 13 (IANS) The family members of councillor R. Sugathan and BJP councillors staged a protest outside the Kerala Assembly against the alleged false cases against the Mayor and Sugathan, and attempts by the LDF and UDF to topple the BJP's rule in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation by misusing the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

BJP state vice-president R. Sreelekha IPS led the protest.

Sreelekha said the detention of an elected representative for nearly four months by invoking KAAPA was one of the darkest chapters in Kerala's history.

She alleged that the LDF and UDF had joined hands in the political vendetta against Sugathan, a young leader who had risen through the ranks following the BJP's gains in the Corporation elections.

She said it was highly condemnable that a law intended to prevent serious crimes was being misused against a public representative.

Former Union Minister and BJP MLA V. Muraleedharan said nobody should believe that the BJP could be weakened by the cases against Sugathan.

He alleged that some people were hoping to topple the BJP-led administration in the Corporation by taking advantage of the absence of one BJP councillor.

In a democracy, those who enjoy public support should govern, he said.

Refusing to accept the people's mandate and undermining democratic institutions reflected a lack of faith in the Constitution, he added.

Muraleedharan also alleged that the approach adopted by Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and the Left in Kerala reflected the same attitude.

He said the BJP had come to power in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation in response to the people's desire for a BJP Mayor.

The present administration would complete its five-year term, he said, adding that the party would continue to work to retain public confidence and ensure governance in the interests of the people of the city.

BJP state president and MLA Rajeev Chandrasekhar, state general secretaries Shobha Surendran and advocate S. Suresh, state vice-president K. Soman, state secretary Poonthura Sreekumar, Corporation Deputy Mayor Asha Nath, city district president Karamana Jayan, councillor R. Sugathan, other councillors and party workers attended the protest.