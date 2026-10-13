Gujarat Local Polls: Dy CM, BJP Prez Hail Mandate, Cite Public Trust In Development

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 13 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma on Tuesday attributed the party's performance in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and other local body elections to public confidence in its development agenda and governance.

In a post on social media platform X, Sanghavi said the mandate reflected people's trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and renewed its commitment to development, transparent administration and public welfare.

“The mandate received by the BJP in the elections held for the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and various other places reflects the people's trust in the party,” Sanghavi said.

He congratulated the winning candidates and thanked the people of Gujarat for their support, while also commending party workers who contributed to the election campaign.

Vishwakarma said the results had given fresh strength to the party's commitment to development.

In his message, he described the mandate in the Gandhinagar civic polls and other local self-government elections as a reflection of public confidence in the BJP and its development agenda.

“Rejecting political opportunism, the people have expressed unwavering faith in development and good governance,” Vishwakarma said, thanking voters for what he described as historic support and congratulating party workers.

The reactions came after the BJP won 38 of the 44 seats in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC), retaining control of the civic body.

The Congress secured five seats, while an Independent candidate won one. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had won one seat in the 2021 election, failed to win any this time. The results were declared on Tuesday after polling on October 11.

Although the BJP retained a clear majority, its tally fell from 41 seats in 2021.

The Congress improved its representation from two seats to five, including a complete sweep of all four seats in Ward 6 and one seat in Ward 7. The Independent candidate won in Ward 2. The BJP also retained control of the Thara and Okha municipalities.

In Thara, it won 19 of the 24 seats, with the Congress taking the remaining five. In Okha, the BJP secured 33 of the 36 seats, including four in which its candidates were elected unopposed; the Congress won the other three seats contested at the polls.

Sanghavi called on party workers to continue contributing to public service.