Punjab: Ex-Union Minister Ravneet Bittu Detained, Blames Govt For Anti-Drug Activist's Murder

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 13 (IANS) Former Union Minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu was detained by Punjab Police on Tuesday when he visited the Civil Hospital in Mansa town to enquire about the well-being of those injured in the shooting incident in which anti-drug activist Parvinder Jhota was shot dead.

Expressing shock and anguish over the incident, Bittu held the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government responsible for its failure to protect the lives of ordinary citizens.

He questioned the deteriorating law and order situation and the alleged open sale of drugs, despite repeated warnings and complaints about the growing drug menace.

Bittu said Jhota had openly spoken against drug trafficking and had reportedly declared war against drug smugglers. Despite the threats associated with his campaign, serious questions remain about why adequate security was not provided to him and why the authorities failed to act effectively against those allegedly involved in the drug trade.

The former Union Minister expressed surprise at reports that there is only one drug inspector for three districts. He questioned how the government intended to tackle the drug menace effectively when the necessary enforcement staff is reportedly inadequate.

He demanded an explanation from the state government and raised questions about the accountability of the Health Department and the Health Minister.

“If complaints about the open sale of drugs were repeatedly being raised, why was the administration unable to take effective action? Where was the enforcement machinery when people were openly drawing attention to this menace? The government must explain why adequate protection was not provided despite the threats faced by those speaking against drug trafficking,” Bittu said.

He also questioned the police's reported conclusion that the shooting was the result of personal enmity before a thorough investigation had established the facts.

“How can the police reach a conclusion about personal enmity without a fair and comprehensive investigation? Every possible angle must be examined, including whether the incident has any connection with the drug trade. The investigation must be impartial, evidence-based and free from political pressure,” he added.