Bengal: Calcutta HC Grants Conditional Interim Bail To Ex-Trinamool Legislator

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 13 (IANS) A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday, granted conditional interim bail to former Trinamool Congress legislator Sabyasachi Dutta, arrested earlier this year on the charge of extortion.

Granting the interim bail to Dutta, the single-judge bench of Justice Chaitali Chattopadhyay directed the former legislator to fully cooperate with the investigating official even during the bail period.

Incidentally, Dutta's bail was granted bail when another single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Bose rejected the bail plea of former West Bengal fire services minister, Sujit Bose, who was arrested earlier this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the multi-crore municipalities job case in West Bengal.

Dutta was arrested on June 8 this year by the cops of Bidhannagar-North Police Station under Bidhannagar City Police in a case of extortion in 2018, where a local businessman accused him of demanding Rs 1 crore as extortion money.

The businessman claimed Dutta had sent his men to him to collect the demanded money. However, the businessman claimed further that he could give only Rs 2.30 lakh, following which pressure mounted on him to pay the remaining amount.

Based on that complaint, the police of Bidhannagar North Police Station arrested Sabyasachi on June 8. Based on the investigation, the investigators raided several addresses of the former Trinamool Congress leader. The police submitted the chargesheet to the Barasat court in North 24 Parganas district on August 5 this year, 57 days after the arrest.

Later, the ED also started an investigation into the matter by lodging an enforcement case information report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Based on that, the ED officials conducted raids and search operations at various places.

Dutta, however, had denied the allegations against him since the beginning,