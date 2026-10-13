'Truth Will Ultimately Prevail': Siddaramaiah On Sting Operation

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 13 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he had approached a Bengaluru civil and sessions court seeking an order restraining newspapers, television channels and social media platforms from publishing or broadcasting a sting operation video circulating online that allegedly links his name to the controversy.

In a statement, Siddaramaiah said he had noticed a campaign on various social media platforms over the past few days linking his name to the video. He described it as an apparent attempt to malign his reputation for political reasons.

Claiming that he had no connection with the sting operation video, Siddaramaiah alleged that some miscreants were using it to spread defamatory information against him. He said he had approached the court as a precautionary measure, seeking to prevent the publication or broadcast of the video containing references to his name.

“My conscience knows that I am completely innocent in this matter,” he said, expressing confidence that the people of Karnataka, who were familiar with his five-decade-long political career, would also understand the truth.

Siddaramaiah said that in the era of modern technology, it had become easy to portray falsehoods as the truth. He clarified that he had approached the court as a precaution and that he had no other reason to fear, expressing confidence that the truth would ultimately prevail.

Stating that he was a firm supporter of freedom of expression, Siddaramaiah said he had never obstructed the media's freedom of expression during his political career. However, he regretted that he had been compelled to seek a court injunction against publication and broadcast because some media organisations were allegedly misusing that freedom.

He also said he had already lodged a complaint with the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, seeking an impartial investigation into the sting operation video. He expressed confidence that the investigation would bring the truth to light.

Until then, Siddaramaiah appealed to both the media and the public not to unnecessarily circulate what he described as false news and urged them to stand by the truth.