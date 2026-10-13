Bihar: Couple Arrested, Brown Sugar Valued At Rs 20.10 Lakh Seized

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 13 (IANS) Bihar Police have arrested a married couple after allegedly recovering 104.53 grams of brown sugar, locally known as smack, from their house in Latraha village under Barharakothi police station in the Dhamdaha subdivision of Bihar's Purnea district.

The seized contraband is estimated to be valued at Rs 20.10 lakh in the international market, according to police reports.

The arrested accused have been identified as Guddu Yadav, alias Mukesh Kumar, and his wife, Kanchan Kumari.

Police suspect that the house was being used as a storage and supply point for the alleged narcotics trade in the surrounding areas.

The raid was carried out following a tip-off about suspected drug trafficking in the village.

Acting on the directions of Purnea Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), a special team was formed under the leadership of Dhamdaha Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ajit Pratap Singh Chauhan.

Barharakothi Circle Officer Mohan Kumar Sharma joined the operation as magistrate, along with the local station house officer, District Intelligence Unit personnel and other police officers.

During the search of the house, the team recovered 104.53 grams of the suspected narcotic substance.

The couple was arrested at the scene, and the seized material was taken into custody for further investigation.

Investigators are questioning the accused to determine the source of the seized contraband and identify other people allegedly involved in its supply and distribution.

Police are also examining where the consignment was intended to be delivered and whether the accused had links with a wider drug-trafficking network operating in the Seemanchal region.

SDPO Ajit Pratap Singh Chauhan said the campaign against drug trafficking would continue.

"Police are pursuing leads obtained during the investigation to identify other suspected suppliers and associates," he said.

The recovery has raised concerns about suspected narcotics activity in rural areas.

Police are examining the evidence and the alleged role of the arrested couple as part of the ongoing investigation.

Further legal proceedings are underway. The source of the seized substance, the extent of the alleged network and the involvement of any other suspects will be established through the investigation.