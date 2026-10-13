Odisha CM Vows Inclusive Bhubaneswar With Affordable Housing, Better Facilities

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 13 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday affirmed the state government's aim to develop Bhubaneswar into an inclusive city that guarantees dignity for the underprivileged, affordable worker housing, youth development, and a better quality of life for all residents.

Majhi made the remarks while inaugurating 1,608 affordable housing units and dedicating 12 modern playgrounds in Bhubaneswar and its adjoining areas on Tuesday. He also reaffirmed the state government's commitment to providing dignified housing for poor families and better recreational facilities for residents in the state capital.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for an affordable rental housing project at Gadakana, aimed at providing low-cost accommodation to migrant workers and low-income families near their workplaces.

“We want to build a Bhubaneswar where poor families can live with dignity, workers can access affordable housing, young people can develop their talents, and every citizen can lead a healthy and better life,” Majhi said.

The Chief Minister also said that after food, the most important necessity for a person is a roof over their head, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focusing on meeting the basic needs of poor families by providing not only houses but also toilets, piped drinking water, electricity and cooking gas.

He said more than two lakh houses had been sanctioned for Odisha under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), while the state government will also provide around five lakh houses through the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana. Besides housing projects, the Chief Minister also dedicated 12 state-of-the-art playgrounds completed by the BDA in Bhubaneswar and its adjoining areas to promote children's sporting talents and support the well-being of senior citizens.

In his address during the event, Odisha Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said the houses inaugurated on Tuesday will give slum dwellers a new identity and improve their educational opportunities and social standing.