BJP's Massive Rally In Assam Sends Strong Message To Congress: CM Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 13 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that the massive turnout at a BJP rally in the state sent an unmistakable message to the Congress, asserting that people would not tolerate attempts to undermine democracy and constitutional institutions.

Sharing photographs of the gathering on social media, Sarma highlighted the participation of a large number of people in the rally and expressed solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister said the turnout reflected public support for the BJP and its position on the ongoing political debate surrounding the electoral process and the Congress party's criticism of democratic institutions.

“The massive turnout sends an unmistakable message to Congress: people will never tolerate attempts to undermine our democracy, intimidate our constitutional institutions, or compromise the sanctity of our electoral process,” Sarma said.

He further asserted that the people's mandate was sacred and accused the Congress of attempting to challenge its legitimacy.

“The people's mandate is sacred. Congress has neither the right nor the authority to trample upon it,” the Chief Minister said.

The BJP has been intensifying its political campaign in Assam amid a broader confrontation with the Congress over allegations concerning the functioning of constitutional bodies and the electoral process.

The rally comes against the backdrop of the BJP and Congress sharpening their political attacks ahead of the next Assembly elections in Assam, scheduled for 2026.

Both parties have been seeking to consolidate their support base across the state, with the BJP highlighting its governance record and the Congress attempting to mobilise opposition to the ruling party.

Sarma, one of the BJP's prominent campaigners in the Northeast, has repeatedly targeted the Congress over its allegations against constitutional institutions.

The BJP has maintained that its campaign reflects public confidence in the party's leadership and governance, while the Congress has continued to raise questions over electoral processes and the functioning of democratic institutions.