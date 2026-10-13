Bengaluru: Centre Gives In-Principle Nod To Shift South Karnataka Postal Circle HQ To Mysuru

The Central Government has granted in-principle approval to shift the South Karnataka Postal Circle headquarters from Bengaluru to Mysuru, marking a significant development for the city's administrative importance. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar had requested the relocation to restructure the administrative setup and promote balanced regional development. Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia confirmed the approval in a letter to the MP dated October 7.

Centre Grants In-Principle Approval

Yaduveer had written to the Central Government on August 7, requesting that the South Karnataka Postal Circle headquarters be shifted from Bengaluru to Mysuru.

After reviewing the proposal, the Postal Department considered the relocation justified as part of efforts to restructure the administrative setup and ensure more balanced governance.

In his letter, Scindia confirmed that the government had granted in-principle approval for the relocation. However, the move will take place only after the necessary formalities are completed and a suitable building is identified for the regional office.

MP Yaduveer Expresses Gratitude

The decision is expected to strengthen Mysuru's administrative significance and support efforts to decentralise government offices from Bengaluru. Yaduveer thanked Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and Postal Department officials for considering his request and granting in-principle approval.

The MP is expected to coordinate with the concerned officials to expedite the remaining procedures and facilitate the relocation of the South Karnataka Postal Circle headquarters to Mysuru.

In-principle approval has been granted to shift the South Karnataka Postal Region headquarters from Bengaluru to Mysuru!

Sincere thanks to PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Ji and the Ministry of Communications for considering this request and strengthening local administrative efficiency.

- Yaduveer Wadiyar (@yaduveerwadiyar) October 12, 2026