MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Raleigh, NC, Moving Company, Octopus Moving, Expands Residential and Commercial Moving Services Octopus Moving is expanding its residential and commercial moving operations into Raleigh and the Research Triangle, extending the company's reach across a larger portion of central North Carolina.

October 13, 2026 9:14 AM EDT | Source: GetFeatured

Raleigh, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Octopus Moving has announced the expansion of its residential and commercial moving operations into Raleigh and the Research Triangle, with coverage extending to Raleigh, Cary, Apex, Durham, Morrisville, Wake Forest, and Chapel Hill. The move increases the company's presence across central North Carolina and enables Octopus Moving to serve households and businesses across a broader region.

The expansion is part of Octopus Moving 's continued effort to extend its geographic reach. Residents and commercial clients relocating within the Triangle may need moving support beyond a single municipality, especially when a move begins in one community and ends in another. By expanding across the region, Octopus Moving can now provide its existing residential and commercial moving services across a wider network of connected communities.









Raleigh, NC, Moving Company, Octopus Moving, Expands Residential and Commercial Moving Services



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For households, the larger service area means access to the company for moves taking place within, into, or out of more parts of the Triangle. Businesses relocating offices or other operations can likewise work with Octopus Moving across a broader part of the region. Customers seeking movers in Raleigh, NC are now served as part of this larger operating area, giving the company a presence that extends beyond Raleigh into surrounding markets.

Internally, the expansion reflects the company's ongoing commitment to growth and operational efficiency. Octopus Moving has extended its operating structure to accommodate a larger service territory and increased coordination across the newly added markets. This allows the company to apply its existing residential and commercial moving operations across multiple municipalities while maintaining a consistent regional approach as its geographic reach grows.

The expansion also represents an important company milestone. Rather than adding a single isolated market, Octopus Moving is establishing a broader presence across the Research Triangle. The move gives the company a larger regional base from which to support relocations and strengthens the connection between its Raleigh operations and the surrounding communities now included in its service area.

Looking ahead, Octopus Moving plans to continue developing its presence across Raleigh and the Research Triangle. The company will continue supporting customers throughout the expanded area, strengthening coordination across the region, and extending its geographic reach in line with its growth strategy.



About Octopus Moving

Octopus Moving provides residential and commercial moving services, including local, long-distance, and interstate moves, plus packing and storage support. The company operates in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and North Carolina, serving Boston, Providence, Charlotte, and Raleigh. In North Carolina, Octopus Moving has expanded its residential and commercial moving services across the Research Triangle, including Raleigh, Cary, Apex, Durham, Morrisville, Wake Forest, and Chapel Hill.

Media Contact









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Name

Octopus Moving

Contact name

Oleg Kazaev

Contact phone

(919) 913-8997

Contact address

2702 Cartier Dr.

City

Raleigh

State

NC

Zip

27608

Country

United States

Url



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Source: GetFeatured