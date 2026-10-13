MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) LaFleur Minerals Signs Definitive Gold and Silver Purchase Agreement with Ocean Partners Agreement provides a non-dilutive working capital facility of up to US$5 million as LaFleur Minerals develops the Swanson Gold Project

October 13, 2026 9:17 AM EDT | Source: LaFleur Minerals Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) (" LaFleur Minerals " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arm's length definitive gold and silver purchase agreement effective as of October 1, 2026 (the " Agreement ") with Ocean Partners UK Limited (" Ocean Partners "), establishing a commercial framework for the purchase of gold and silver doré produced from the Company's planned bulk sample at its Swanson Gold Project to be processed at its Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec.

The Agreement provides that LaFleur Minerals may request a working capital advance of up to US$5 million to support the mining and processing of the bulk sample. The advance bears interest at three-month CME SOFR plus 7.50% and is repayable through deductions against payments for gold and silver deliveries.

"Entering into this definitive agreement with Ocean Partners is an important step for LaFleur Minerals' development of the Swanson Gold Project and Beacon Gold Mill," commented Andrew Elinesky, Chief Executive Officer of LaFleur Minerals. "Our focus is on advancing the Swanson Gold Project in a disciplined manner, leveraging our existing processing infrastructure, and establishing a pathway toward gold production. We believe that establishing this partnership with Ocean Partners is an important component of our broader mine-to-mill strategy as we continue to progress our development plans in the Abitibi Gold Belt."

Brent Omland, CEO of Ocean Partners, commented: "We are very pleased to be partnering with LaFleur Minerals on the Swanson Gold Project. The Company's existing Beacon Gold Mill provides a capital-efficient path to advance the project, and we are delighted to be involved in the prolific Val-d'Or mining camp."

Key Terms of the Agreement

Under the Agreement, LaFleur Minerals will sell to Ocean Partners 100% of the gold and silver produced from the Swanson bulk sample, delivered as doré or, where required by the selected refinery, as refined gold and silver, subject to a minimum delivery commitment. Pricing is based on prevailing LBMA gold and silver prices, less customary refining charges.

The working capital advance of up to US$5 million may be drawn in full, at the Company's option and subject to customary conditions, from January 1, 2027, and may be repaid early without penalty. The advance is not secured by any of the Company's assets, and the Beacon Gold Mill remains 100% owned by LaFleur Minerals, free of royalties or other encumbrances. No arrangement fees, equity or warrants are payable in connection with the advance, which is repayable from gold and silver deliveries from the bulk sample.

Advancing the Swanson Gold Project and Beacon Gold Mill Strategy

LaFleur Minerals' strategy is focused on advancing its Swanson Gold Project and leveraging its wholly owned Beacon Gold Mill to establish a pathway toward gold production in Québec's Abitibi Gold Belt.

The Agreement with Ocean Partners is intended to support the Company's efforts to advance mining and processing activities of the bulk sample allowing the Company to further evaluate and advance the Swanson Gold Project towards eventual production. Through its integrated mine-to-mill strategy, LaFleur Minerals intends to capitalize on its mineral assets and existing processing infrastructure while continuing to advance project development and operational readiness.

LaFleur Minerals continues to advance maintenance and repairs of the tailings storage facility at the Beacon Gold Mill as part of its recommissioning and restart efforts. In addition, the Company continues its geotechnical, surface water, and hydrogeological baseline studies at the Swanson mining lease to support the closure and remediation plan and other permits required to complete the bulk sample.

With the execution of the Agreement, the Company will not proceed with the non-binding term sheet with Trafigura Canada Limited previously announced on April 15, 2026.

The Company will provide further updates as it progresses toward implementation of the Agreement and advances its planned bulk sample.

About Ocean Partners UK Limited

Ocean Partners is a leading international trader of base and precious metals. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, with offices across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America, Ocean Partners provides marketing, logistics, blending and warehousing, and financing services to metal producers worldwide.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Marc Ducharme, P.Geo. (OGQ), Vice President of Exploration of LaFleur Minerals, who is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's principal assets include its Swanson Gold Project and the wholly owned Beacon Gold Mill, which together support its strategy to advance toward gold production and pursue additional exploration and processing opportunities.

The Swanson Gold Project encompasses a substantial land package hosting the Swanson, Bartec and Jolin targets, together with other gold and critical-metal showings. The Company is advancing the project through exploration and development activities.

The Beacon Gold Mill is a permitted gold processing facility with a capacity of approximately 750 tonnes per day and is currently in the final stages of recommissioning. LaFleur Minerals intends to leverage the facility to process mineralized material from Swanson and evaluate custom milling opportunities for other regional mining projects.

For more information, please visit .

ON BEHALF OF LAFLEUR MINERALS INC.

Andrew Elinesky

Chief Executive Officer

E: ...

T: (416) 904-2725

LaFleur Minerals Inc.

1500-1055 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7

Website: | LinkedIn | Twitter/X | Instagram

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Production Decision

The Company has not made a production decision based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. Accordingly, there is increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risk of failure associated with the planned bulk sample and any future production, including that anticipated tonnages, grades, metallurgical recoveries, costs and production rates may not be realized.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "may," "will," "could," "should," "potential," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated processing of the initial bulk sample; the potential availability and use of the working capital advance; the timing and quantity of metal deliveries; the anticipated benefits of the Agreement; the planned advancement of the Swanson Gold Project and Beacon Gold Mill; and the Company's strategy to advance toward gold production.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this news release. These assumptions include, among other things, that the Company will be able to advance the planned bulk sample and associated processing activities; that any requested working capital advance will be made available in accordance with the Agreement; that the Company will satisfy the applicable contractual requirements; that deliveries can be completed on mutually agreed schedules; that suitable refinery, transportation and processing arrangements will be available; and that market, regulatory and operating conditions will support the Company's plans.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the possibility that the working capital advance may not be requested or made available; the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions and other requirements of the Agreement; delays or cost overruns associated with project development and processing; differences between anticipated and actual mineral grades, recoveries and payable metal quantities; changes in gold and silver prices, interest rates and operating costs; permitting and regulatory risks; the availability of financing, equipment, personnel and transportation; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed under its profile on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements except as required by applicable securities laws.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: LaFleur Minerals Inc.