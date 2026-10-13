Explosion Hits Central Asia - Center Gas Pipeline In Russia

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

An explosion followed by a fire has occurred on a gas pipeline in Russia's Penza Region.

According to Russian media, the regional department of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry reported the incident.

The explosion occurred on a section of the pipeline near the village of Volchkovo. Preliminary information indicates that the accident was caused by a loss of pipeline integrity due to violations of technical operating regulations.

No deaths or injuries have been reported.

The Central Asia-Center gas pipeline system is approximately 5,000 kilometers long and connects gas fields in Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan with consumers in Russia and Europe.