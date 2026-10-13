Footage About Official Visit Of President Of Laos To Azerbaijan Posted On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Pages

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Footage of President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Thongloun Sisoulith's official visit to Azerbaijan was posted on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts.

The post reads:

"Official visit of the President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Thongloun Sisoulith, to Azerbaijan."

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