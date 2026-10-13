Azerbaijani Experts Warn Students About Fake News, Foreign Influence (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Baku Network Research and Analysis Public Union held a meeting with students at the Azerbaijan University of Languages under the project "Supporting increased vigilance against harmful foreign influences and fake news," supported by the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan.

In his speech, Deputy Director of Trend News Agency and a trainer for the project, Sahil Karimli, said that maintaining vigilance against harmful foreign influences is of particular importance at a time when global conflicts and ideological threats are on the rise.

According to him, Azerbaijan's independent foreign policy, the full restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty, and the new realities it has created in the region are causing concern among certain foreign circles.

"We observe the spread of false and biased information against Azerbaijan in online media and on social networks. The aim of this information is to disrupt national solidarity, undermine civic unity, and weaken the cohesion our society has preserved for many years. It's the duty of every citizen to remain vigilant against such news and ideological threats," he noted.

Karimli pointed out that holding meetings with students within the framework of the project is linked to the important role young people play in the future of society.

"Azerbaijani youth are growing up with a spirit of patriotism and commitment to national values and statehood. However, this is no ground for complacency. Proactive measures must constantly be taken to counter harmful foreign influences, and the awareness of young people must be raised," he emphasized.

Karimli also touched upon the discussions surrounding the unified school uniform. He stated that Azerbaijan is a secular state where freedom of religious belief is guaranteed, and attention is paid to religious monuments and places of worship. In his view, a sound stance must be taken against attempts to politicize the school uniform issue, with statehood and national interests serving as the guiding principles.

Chairman of the Baku Network Research and Analysis Public Union and an Honored Journalist, Elchin Alioghlu, noted in his remarks that influencing people's mindset is a key instrument in hybrid warfare.

According to him, the widespread spread of misinformation can lead people to accept it as truth and make erroneous decisions.

"When discussing the threats facing Azerbaijan, we must first consider the battle being waged for your mindset. No one comes and openly declares war on you. Instead, various ideas and courses of action are presented. However, when the bond between the individual, the state, and society is strong, it becomes much harder to deceive that person," he said.

Alioghlu highlighted that online behavior and personal data can be used to identify people's interests and influence them. He urged young people to take a critical approach to the information they encounter in the digital environment and to be vigilant against manipulation.

"You are a target. Don't assume you are completely free when using social media; your activities, interests, and choices there shape the perception others have of you," he added.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Karimli stressed that harmful external influences target not only the youth but also various segments of society, including media representatives. He noted that every citizen bears a responsibility to safeguard Azerbaijan's national interests and to counter information-based threats.

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