Al Manader Road Contracting And Engineering Launches R&D Programme In AI Drone Surveying

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 10, 2026 12:22 am - Al Manader Road Contracting And Engineering - RTA-approved road contractor established in Dubai since 2007 delivering iconic UAE infrastructure projects. Asphalt, drainage, road markings and more.

The RTA-approved contractor has been building roads in Dubai since 2007 and is now investing in smart construction technology

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – 09th Oct 2026 – Al Manader Road Contracting and Engineering (AMRCE) is a Dubai road contractor approved by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The company has launched a research and development programme to bring smart technology to road building. The programme covers two areas: AI-powered drone surveying and mapping, and an automated tandem steel roller. Both are designed to make road projects across the UAE safer, more accurate and faster to deliver.

AMRCE was founded in Dubai in 2007. It is a second-generation family business that has worked on some of the UAE's best-known infrastructure for nearly two decades. The R&D launch is a step up from traditional contracting. The company is pairing its long experience with new technology that will shape how roads are built in the region.

Engineering the Next Generation of Road Construction

The first workstream is AI Drone Survey & Mapping. It uses self-flying drones to carry out accurate site surveys, measure volumes of material on site and map project progress. This cuts the time crews spend in risky areas and speeds up the early stages of a project. It also gives clients and consultants reliable data they can act on throughout the project.

The second workstream is the Automated Tandem Steel Roller. This smart compaction system uses live sensor feedback, counts each pass automatically and checks density as it works. Compaction quality has a direct effect on how long a road lasts. Removing the risk of too much or too little compaction means every layer meets the required standard.

A Track Record Built on Iconic Projects

AMRCE's history follows Dubai's own growth. The company won its first major government road contract under the RTA framework in 2008 and received full RTA approval in 2009. Its key projects since then include:

- Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah: car park asphalt surfacing, completed in 2013

- Dubai Parks & Resorts, Jebel Ali: the full internal road network, delivered in 2016

- DAMAC Akoya Oxygen, Dubailand: access road construction

- Amity University Dubai, Academic City: roads, drainage and sports surfaces

The company has worked for leading developers, contractors and government bodies, including Emaar, Nakheel, DAMAC, Meraas, Majid Al Futtaim, DP World, DEWA, Dubai Airports, JAFZA, Dubai Municipality and Sharjah Municipality. It has also worked with international contractors such as Turner, BAM International, Hyundai Engineering, Shapoorji Pallonji and ALEC.

End-to-End Road and Infrastructure Capability

AMRCE handles a project from approvals and NOCs through to the final road markings. Its services include:

- Asphalt works: full-depth paving, milling and resurfacing to RTA specifications

- Road base and subgrade: subgrade preparation, subbase, road base and wet-mix macadam layers

- Drainage and sewerage: storm water networks, culverts, manholes and sewerage systems

- Street lighting: full installation, cable laying and commissioning

- Road markings and signage: thermoplastic markings, delineators and RTA-standard signage

- Kerbing and paving blocks: precast kerbs, interlocking pavers and hard landscaping

Safety and Second-Generation Leadership

Safety is central to how AMRCE works. The company has a zero tolerance policy for HSE non-compliance and reports a zero Lost Time Injury (LTI) record. A second generation of leadership joined the executive team in 2019. It brings a fresh outlook while keeping the founding values of quality, reliability and engineering excellence. That mix is what drove the company's investment in research and innovation.

AMRCE is registered with Dubai Government authorities and recognised by the RTA, the Government of Dubai and Dubai Municipality. It is ready to support the UAE's next phase of growth in urban development, mobility and smart city infrastructure.

About Al Manader Road Contracting and Engineering (AMRCE): Al Manader Road Contracting and Engineering is an RTA-approved road contractor founded in Dubai in 2007. It provides complete road and infrastructure services, including asphalt works, road base, drainage and sewerage, street lighting, road markings and signage, and kerbing. A second-generation family business, AMRCE has delivered road infrastructure for some of the UAE's best-known destinations and works with leading government bodies and developers across the region.

Media Contact:

Al Manader Road Contracting and Engineering

1104, Lynx Tower, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai, UAE

Tel: +97143494009

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