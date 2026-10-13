PRISM Medical Care Publishes Hard-Numbers Analysis Showing What State Residents Actually Spend

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 10, 2026 1:12 am - Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C, breaks down the measurable financial impact of delayed care - and how transparent virtual primary care changes the math.

Henderson, NV - October 6, 2026 - PRISM Medical Care, a Nevada-based virtual primary care practice founded by board-certified family nurse practitioner Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C, today released a hard-numbers analysis examining what Nevada residents actually spend when they delay routine primary care - and how transparent self-pay virtual care changes the household healthcare cost equation. The analysis arrives at a moment of substantial financial pressure on Nevada families: enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies expired at year-end 2025, Nevada Health Link premiums rose an average of 26% for 2026, and Medicaid work requirements beginning January 2027 may push an estimated 70,000 Nevadans off coverage entirely.

The Hidden Cost Structure of Delayed Primary Care

The economic reality facing Nevada residents who postpone routine primary care follows a predictable pattern. Without consistent, affordable access to a primary care provider, patients default to higher-cost care settings when problems eventually become unavoidable. The cost comparison across common Nevada healthcare scenarios is substantial:

.PRISM Medical Care primary care visit: $150 initial visit, $100 follow-up, $75 focused follow-up

.Nevada urgent care visit: $150 to $300, plus separate laboratory fees typically ranging $50 to $200

.Non-emergent emergency room visit: $1,200 or more, with additional charges for imaging, labs, and specialist consultation

.Hospital admission for preventable chronic disease decompensation: average cost exceeding $15,000 per admission

The French cluster randomized controlled trial published in peer-reviewed literature documented a 28% reduction in unplanned hospitalizations through structured virtual primary care, with an estimated $3,846 saved per avoided admission. A 2025 systematic review published in Cureus documented an 11.8% average reduction in overall healthcare charges when telehealth is properly implemented.

Real-World Cost Scenarios Nevada Families Face

Scenario One: The Delayed UTI

A working Nevada parent develops symptoms of a urinary tract infection on Thursday evening. Unable to get a primary care appointment within three weeks, she waits through Friday hoping symptoms resolve. By Saturday morning, symptoms have worsened and she visits urgent care. Cost: $225 for the visit plus $85 for urinalysis. Total: $310. Same evaluation through PRISM Medical Care within 24 hours would have cost $150, with lab orders sent to convenient local Quest or LabCorp facilities at insurance rates or self-pay. Difference: $160, plus the two days of symptom escalation that could have been avoided.

Scenario Two: The Postponed Blood Pressure Follow-Up

A Nevada senior with hypertension can't get a follow-up appointment with his primary care provider for seven weeks. His blood pressure medication isn't working well, but he waits because the appointment is scheduled. In week five, he experiences a hypertensive event requiring emergency room evaluation. Cost: $1,840 for the ER visit, plus additional cardiology referral costs. Monthly virtual follow-up through PRISM Medical Care at $100 per visit would have caught the medication inefficacy weeks earlier and prevented the acute event entirely.

Scenario Three: The Mental Health Crisis

A Nevada working adult experiencing increasing anxiety can't access psychiatric care for six months. Symptoms worsen through the wait. Workplace productivity suffers, affecting income. She eventually seeks emergency evaluation during an acute panic episode. Cost: $1,340 for ER evaluation, plus substantial lost income and productivity costs. Same-week access to integrated primary care mental health support through PRISM Medical Care at $150 initial and $100 follow-up would have provided evaluation, treatment initiation, and ongoing support throughout the entire six-month wait period for substantially less total cost.

Scenario Four: The Prescription Bridging Problem

A Nevada small business owner on thyroid medication can't get in to see his primary care provider for his annual follow-up. He runs out of medication before the appointment. He visits urgent care twice over four months for prescription bridging. Combined cost: $450. Transparent virtual follow-up through PRISM Medical Care would have cost $75 per focused follow-up visit with the same clinical outcome.

How Transparent Self-Pay Virtual Care Changes the Equation

PRISM Medical Care's transparent self-pay pricing structure directly addresses the cost unpredictability that drives Nevada residents toward delayed care decisions:

.No surprise billing. The visit price is published upfront.

.No facility fees. Unlike in-person practices that add facility charges to visit costs, virtual care eliminates this entire cost category.

.No prior authorization delays. Self-pay visits bypass the insurance-driven delays that frequently push patients toward higher-cost urgent care or emergency room alternatives.

.No commute or lost wages. For working Nevadans, the time cost of in-person appointments often exceeds the appointment cost itself.

.Separately billed medications. Patients maintain full ability to use insurance benefits, manufacturer savings programs, or self-pay at their preferred pharmacy.

.Lab coordination at insurance rates. Lab orders go to convenient local Quest or LabCorp facilities where patients access standard pricing.

Statement From Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C

"Nevada families are being asked to make healthcare decisions under genuine financial pressure, and the traditional system makes it almost impossible to plan," said Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C, founder of PRISM Medical Care. "When patients can't get appointments for weeks and don't know what the eventual visit will cost, they postpone care. When they postpone care, small problems become expensive problems. The math on delayed care is brutal - a $150 primary care visit becomes a $300 urgent care visit becomes a $1,200 emergency room visit becomes a $15,000 hospital admission. Every step of that escalation was preventable with timely, affordable primary care."

"What we're trying to deliver through PRISM is the primary care Nevada residents actually need at prices they can plan around," Asistio continued. "Same-week appointments. Transparent pricing. Same provider every visit. Real clinical care that catches problems before they escalate. The economics work for families because the model works clinically. That's the practical reality more Nevada residents are discovering, and it's why we built our practice around delivering it the right way."

Practical Access

PRISM Medical Care sees most patients within 24 to 48 hours of booking, with same-day appointments frequently available. The practice operates seven days a week, 9 AM to 6 PM by appointment. Medicare accepted. All visits happen through Tebra, a HIPAA-compliant electronic health record system encrypted to federal healthcare privacy standards.