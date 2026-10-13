Footage About Official Visit Of President Of Laos To Azerbaijan Posted On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Pages (VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Footage of President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Thongloun Sisoulith's official visit to Azerbaijan was posted on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts.
The post reads:
"Official visit of the President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Thongloun Sisoulith, to Azerbaijan."
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