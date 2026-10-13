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Kyrgyz President To Attend CICA Summit In Azerbaijan


Date: 2026-10-13 10:02:11

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on October 14–15, the press service of the Kyrgyz president reported.

The president will take part in the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

"President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov will pay a working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on October 14–15," the statement said.

During the summit, heads of state, government officials and representatives of international organizations will discuss key issues related to deepening regional cooperation, with a focus on connectivity, digitalization and sustainable growth.

The summit is expected to conclude with the adoption of several documents aimed at further developing and strengthening cooperation.

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Trend News Agency

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