Michal Chomic Joins PS&S As Director Of Geotechnical Engineering Department

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PS&S brings geotechnical engineering services in house for clients

WARREN, N.J., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PS&S, a full-service architecture, engineering, design, surveying, and environmental consulting firm with a 64-year history, is pleased to announce that Michal Chomic, PE has joined the firm as Director of the Geotechnical Engineering Department. He is the first addition to the recently relaunched department and will be working within the firm's Site Civil Engineering & Landscape Architecture Group under Executive Vice President Lisa DiGerolamo. Chomic will be based in PS&S's Cherry Hill, NJ office, and the newly offered geotechnical engineering services will serve clients in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland.

Chomic brings 18 years of experience in geotechnical engineering, consultation, project management, and construction monitoring/oversight. He most recently served as a Senior Geotechnical Engineer and Project Manager. Throughout his career, he has been involved in various commercial/industrial as well as residential projects both in the private and public sectors.

“Our firm has been expanding its geography and capabilities, and we're thrilled to offer our clients advanced geotechnical expertise for various projects across the country,” said John Sartor, President and CEO of PS&S.“Our clients rely on our technical expertise, and Michal's experience will help elevate our firm's capabilities to provide the critical geotechnical services our customers need.”

“We're excited to welcome Michal and his extensive geotechnical engineering experience to PS&S and our Site Civil Engineering & Landscape Architecture Group,” said Lisa DiGerolamo, Executive Vice President of Site Civil Engineering & Landscape Architecture.“His expertise will be an invaluable asset to our team as we relaunch our Geotechnical Engineering Department and expand the depth of services we provide to our clients.”

“I'm eager to embark on this new role at PS&S and expand these capabilities for the firm and its clients,” said Chomic.“My goals as director are to build a strong, highly competent geotechnical team, provide our clients with practical high-quality solutions, and help establish the department as a valuable resource for PS&S.”

Chomic's addition and the new department further strengthens PS&S's expertise and multidisciplinary capabilities. His leadership will help further position PS&S as a one-stop shop for integrated engineering, surveying, environmental, and design services for clients across a range of industries.

About PS&S

Founded in 1962, PS&S has evolved into a unique best-in-class architecture, engineering, surveying, and environmental consulting firm, providing design and consultation services to a wide range of public, corporate, institutional and commercial clients. PS&S is ranked among the top national design firms by Engineering News Record (and among the top 15 national engineering firms in pharmaceuticals). Recognized both for its breadth of services and depth of expertise, PS&S is the single source for planning, permitting and design at the local, State and Federal levels. To learn more, please visit .

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