STACK Infrastructure Donates $50,000 To The Community Foundation Of Southern New Mexico To Support Flood Recovery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Contribution builds on STACK's emergency efforts to protect critical water infrastructure and support flood recovery in Doña Ana County

DENVER, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world's most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, is donating $50,000 to the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico (CFSNM) to support flood relief and recovery efforts in Doña Ana County and surrounding communities. The contribution builds on STACK's direct emergency response efforts to help protect critical water and wastewater infrastructure following severe flooding in the region.

“Southern New Mexico is my home. I've seen firsthand how this community comes together during difficult times,” said Tessa Abeyta, Director of Community Engagement, STACK Americas.“As families across Doña Ana County begin to recover, our priority is to listen, understand what is needed, and offer meaningful support. At STACK, being a good neighbor means putting people first and supporting the first responders, local leaders, and community organizations driving recovery efforts.”

Working alongside the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA), STACK mobilized equipment and personnel to address urgent infrastructure challenges caused by the flooding. STACK's response included providing bypass pumps to support emergency wastewater operations, restoring access to critical well sites, and protecting exposed water supply lines. These efforts helped maintain essential utility services and reduce the risk of further disruptions to residents and businesses.

“The bypass pumps STACK loaned CRRUA helped prevent wastewater spills and allowed crews to complete emergency wastewater connections after flooding damaged aging manhole infrastructure,” said Juan Crosby, Executive Director, Camino Real Regional Utility Authority.“STACK teams also restored eroded access roads to well sites and backfilled exposed water supply lines on the Mesa, reducing the risk of damage and widespread water outages. STACK's swift action helped protect public health, the environment, and essential services for our residents and businesses. CRRUA is deeply grateful for STACK's partnership and commitment to supporting the community.”

STACK's $50,000 donation will be administered by CFSNM to address immediate community needs and support longer-term recovery efforts. The company continues to work with local leaders and community partners to identify opportunities to support the region as rebuilding progresses.

About STACK Infrastructure

STACK is a proven, trusted partner for the world's most innovative companies, designing, developing, and operating sustainable global digital infrastructure. Backed by an unmatched record of reliable delivery and development expertise, STACK brings speed, scale, certainty, and responsibility to the demands of a rapidly evolving digital infrastructure landscape.

For more information about STACK, please visit .

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Nikki Wheeler

STACK Infrastructure

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