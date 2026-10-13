Sisecam Will Bring The Future Of Climate-Resilient Cities To The Forefront At COP31

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISTANBUL, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

By participating in the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) as a Climate Supporter, Sisecam will share its solutions and perspectives on the future of sustainable and climate-resilient cities with global stakeholders.

At COP31, Sisecam will draw attention to the transformative role of glass in energy efficiency, decarbonization, and adaptation to climate change, bringing to the forefront its innovative technologies that enhance building performance and support the net-zero journey of cities. In addition, the company will organize a special panel to address the importance of energy-efficient buildings and advanced material technologies in achieving the climate goals of cities from different perspectives. Combining material science, technology, and sustainability in its approach, Sisecam aims to contribute to climate action and strengthen the dialogue among stakeholders in the development of solutions for the transformation of cities.

Located in the Climate-Resilient Cities Area throughout COP31, Sisecam will also present its applications supporting sustainable urbanization, particularly its high-performance coated glass solutions, to the participants.

Transformative Solutions for the Future of Cities

Cities, which are responsible for a significant portion of global energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, are also among the living areas most affected by extreme heat, drought, floods, and other climate-induced disasters. Therefore, solutions that increase energy efficiency, optimize resource use, and support adaptation to climate change are of critical importance for the future of sustainable cities.

Sisecam believes that achieving net-zero targets is possible not only through clean energy production but also through the transformation of buildings and urban infrastructure where energy is consumed.

Within the scope of COP31, the company will address the role of energy efficiency and climate adaptation solutions in shaping the future of sustainable cities from various perspectives.

Continuing its operations in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Sisecam acts with the understanding of transforming materials into solutions that contribute to people's quality of life, environmental benefits, and social development. With its participation in COP31, it aims to draw attention to the transformative power of science, technology, and collaborations in the fight against climate change.

Glass is a Strategic Power in the Decarbonization Journey of Cities

In his evaluation of the summit, Sisecam CEO Can Yücel stated the following:

"The fight against climate change is a shared responsibility that cannot be postponed. In order to leave a far more livable world for future generations, achieve Net Zero targets, and support sustainable development, the business community, public institutions, academia, and the financial sector must all be part of a collective solution. This transformation is not only about how we produce energy, but also about how we consume and conserve it. Therefore, making our cities and buildings more efficient, more resilient, and more supportive of sustainable life is of critical importance.

Glass, an indispensable element of shelter-one of humanity's most basic needs-now plays a major role beyond enhancing quality of life; it is vital in building energy-efficient and climate-resilient cities. We do not view glass merely as a construction material, but as a strategic solution that supports cities' decarbonization and climate-resilience processes; we focus on transforming the potential of materials into value for life. Through the technologies we develop, we do not limit ourselves to offering higher-performance products; we also strive to ensure that the spaces where people live and work contribute to a brighter and better future.

Advanced material technologies are undoubtedly an indispensable component of sustainable life. With our high-performance glass technologies, our investments that transform glass into a value-added commodity, and our half-century of R&D expertise, we produce solutions tailored to the energy efficiency and climate adaptation needs of cities. By carrying our focus beyond Turkey's borders, we will relentlessly continue to be a part of this transformation on a global scale and contribute to a more livable world.”

Sisecam will also organize events that bring together different stakeholders to contribute to the dialogue on the future of sustainable and climate-resilient cities within the scope of COP31.

In this context, the panel to be hosted by Sisecam on November 10 will bring together representatives from academia, international non-governmental organizations, and the business world to address the role of building performance, energy efficiency, and innovative materials in making cities more resilient to climate change from various dimensions.

During the panel, the initial findings of the comprehensive research conducted by Sisecam in cooperation with METU-GÜNAM (Middle East Technical University - Center for Solar Energy Research and Applications), which examines the effects of high-performance coated glass solutions in different climate, building, and energy transition scenarios, will also be shared with the public. While revealing the potential offered by advanced glass technologies in terms of energy efficiency, reduction of carbon emissions, and economic impacts, the research will provide important insights into their contributions to sustainable development and quality of life.

Thus, on the COP31 platform, Sisecam aims to contribute to the search for common solutions for climate action by sharing not only its solution and technology perspectives but also its knowledge and experience supported by scientific research with global stakeholders.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at