Dreamcatcher Career Coaching Launches Gradvertisetm To Address Growing“College To Career” Employment Challenges

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Career coach and HR pro Shelley Maley's new video-centric program allows grads to differentiate themselves in an increasingly automated and crowded job market

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the midst of a national crisis for employment-seekers, highly credentialed coaching professional and entrepreneur Shelley Maley announces the launch of the GRADvertiseTM program. Developed by Maley's consulting company, Dreamcatcher Career Coaching, this personalized, video-centric career support program helps recent college graduates and young professionals showcase their skills, professionalism, and personalities as a differentiator in the oversaturated, automated hiring landscape.

Through a customized video profile and branding strategy, participants highlight their qualifications, communication style, and workplace value in a format that's searchable and easily shared with recruiters and employers. Candidates can post their video and profile on social media, send the content directly to employers, or host it via a private link on Dreamcatcher's platform.

“Right now, a generation of capable, educated young adults have earned degrees, built résumés, and applied for scores of jobs, but they're not getting any traction,” said Maley, who is PHR- and CCSP-certified with nearly two decades of experience in career development.“AI and automation have changed the college-to-career playbook, but no one has given graduates the tools to overcome these hurdles.”

Combatting Online Application Overkill

Maley developed this innovative personal branding strategy to combat the prevalence of online employment platforms, where hundreds of virtually identical applications are gathered from a national pool of contenders for every job listing. This homogenized process has caused many employers to bypass this route and default to direct talent searches on LinkedIn and other online talent sites.

GRADvertise produces a far more insightful and personal view of a candidate's qualifications and characteristics, which is vital to securing a position. This branded service also fills a gap for these young adults who have grown up communicating largely through screens, increasingly navigating adulthood through digital frameworks.

Employers most often screen entry-level candidates for teamwork (85%), problem-solving (82%), and communication skills (78% verbal, 72% written); underscoring the need for graduates to demonstrate, not just list, these crucial strengths, according to NACE's Job Outlook 2026 Spring Update.

“You can apply for hundreds of jobs online without ever having a meaningful conversation with another person,” Maley said.“But eventually you have to look someone in the eye, build rapport, and talk confidently about what you can contribute. Today's young people need to master that.”

The Data Behind the Need

Recent-grad unemployment stood at roughly 5.6% in Q2 2026, versus a 4.1% national rate, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, with 42% of recent graduates in Q1 "underemployed" in jobs that don't require a degree.

Strada Education Foundation and the Burning Glass Institute's Talent Disrupted report found that 52% of bachelor's degree holders are underemployed one year out, and 73% of those who start underemployed remain so a decade later. Graduates who land a college-level job from the start are 3.5 times more likely to still hold one 10 years later.

Billed as a first-to-market approach, GRADvertise services are priced for recent-grad budgets with additional options that include interview coaching and communication skills. The program can also be scaled to support job seekers of any age.

Results in Action

After graduating in May, biotech student Nate Flores enrolled in the GRADvertise program. The Dreamcatcher team built him a customized video profile and provided job search strategies customized to his career goals. Shortly after completing the program, Nate was offered a medical laboratory position at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), one of the nation's top children's medical facilities.

“Employment opportunities exist, regionally and nationally,” Maley said.“Once we help these young adults learn to advocate for themselves, they're better prepared not just to land a job, but to succeed throughout their careers. GRADvertise also works for adult professionals seeking employment opportunities.”

About Dreamcatcher GRADvertise Services

GRADvertise is a professional branding and career launch program developed by career coach and HR professional Shelley Maley, PHR, CCSP, for recent college graduates and young professionals. The program helps participants leverage their education, experience, strengths, and career goals to create a clear, personalized brand. The GRADvertise program helps them become more visible, credible, memorable, and prepared for today's competitive employment market.

About Dreamcatcher Career Coaching

Dreamcatcher Career Coaching, LLC, provides personalized career coaching, consulting, and strategic planning for recent graduates, rising professionals, emerging leaders, and professionals navigating career transitions. Founder Shelley Maley, PHR, CCSP, brings extensive human resources and career development experience to help clients identify their strengths, clarify their professional direction, and position themselves effectively in a competitive employment market. She was recognized by Influence Digest as one of the 2023 Top Coaches in Philadelphia. Shelley Maley, PHR, CCSP ... (610) 663-0585 /gradvertise

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