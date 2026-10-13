Clic On-Demand Privacy Glass Expands Into Healthcare Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLiC, by Cardinal Glass Industries, offers instant privacy, optical clarity and easy-to-clean glass for healthcare environments

Eden Prairie, MN, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Glass Industries has introduced the next generation of its innovative CLiC on-demand privacy glass to the healthcare industry, addressing the need for clean environments that are easy to maintain.

Patient rooms have long used manual curtains and blinds that require cleaning and introduce hygiene risks from dust and pathogens. Healthcare spaces need adaptable privacy for patient rooms, ICUs, and infusion bays. Curtains are susceptible to harboring pathogens, are hard to clean and replace, while older smart glass systems can be extremely cloudy in clear mode and require daily shutdowns.

One in 25 patients contracts a Healthcare Associated Infection (HAI) on any given day. One million HAIs occur in the U.S. Healthcare system every year. Managing cleanliness is a persistent challenge for the healthcare industry to solve, and CLiC is a transformative solution. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has published a detailed best practices guide for Environmental Care in Healthcare Facilities that underscores the need to“avoid materials that hold moisture, such as wood or cloth, because these facilitate microbial growth.”

CLiC uniquely addresses these challenges. Care teams can shift between visibility and discretion without entering the room, while patients retain personal control from their beds. The glass effectively creates a calmer, cleaner and more dignified environment that signals a superior standard of care.

CLiC on demand privacy glass by Cardinal uses an all-new, film-free PSCT technology that shifts from clear to private in milliseconds. This is not the older privacy glass technology builders and architects may know. CLiC's patented technology eliminates the haze, film and lagtimes associated with older PDLC-based switchable privacy products. Unlike earlier generations of privacy glass, CLiC was designed with durability, optical clarity and long-term reliability at the forefront with the consistent performance Cardinal glass is known for.

Other CLiC benefits include:



Fast & Easy to Sanitize: Clean and disinfect in place, reducing downtime and disruption compared to fabric curtains.

Infection Control: Nonporous glass resists bacteria and pathogens, supporting a more hygienic care environment.

Instant Privacy: Switch from transparent to opaque at the touch of a button for privacy on demand.

Touchless Operation: Wi-Fi and integrated controls enable hands-free use, helping reduce contamination risks. Class 3 low voltage tested to 36 million switches between clear and private

CLiC is suitable for practically any space where sightlines, light infiltration and on-demand privacy are preferred at different times of the day. It serves as a dynamic layer of control, allowing patient care and public spaces to easily and instantaneously adapt to the immediate needs of the situation.

“Switchable glass isn't new, but CLiC completely redefined the technology and deserves a fresh look even from those familiar with the concept,” says Pete Whaley, Technical Sales & Marketing Manager at Cardinal. “We took our time to get this exactly right, and now we're excited to bring a truly world-class product to the commercial healthcare market. You might have seen on-demand privacy glass before, but you haven't seen it like this.”

The latest CLiC enhancements reflect Cardinal's ongoing investment in making smart privacy glass easier to specify, integrate and use across a broader range of applications. Builders, designers, architects and healthcare professionals can view product specifications, technical information and additional CLiC resources at clicglass.com/resources.

CLiC is also available in insulating units where it delivers foundational Cardinal Insulating Glass benefits including: blocking 99% of harmful UV rays, storm resistance, unmatched clarity, excellent sound insulation and easy integration with commercial automation systems. And CLiC delivers all of this while keeping interiors light and bright.

About Cardinal Glass Industries

Cardinal Glass Industries manufactures glass products for windows and doors, including float glass, coated glass, insulating glass, laminated glass and smart privacy glass. Through Cardinal FG, the company produces float glass used in glazing systems across North America. Cardinal LG's products include LoĒTM energy-efficient coated glass. Cardinal IG has been producing industry leading insulating glass units for premier window manufacturers since 1962.

About CLiC

CLiC is available through leading door, window and partition manufacturers across North America. CLiC's patented design maintains crystal-clear optical quality over years of use, delivering a view that's indistinguishable from standard premium glass. And CLiC glass offers the same exceptional features of Cardinal Insulating glass units: Thermal & solar efficiency, excellent sound insulation, storm resistant durability - all backed by Cardinal's industry-leading warranty.

CONTACT: Peter Whaley Technology Sales and Marketing Manager Cardinal Glass Industries... (952) 314-4750 cardinalcorp.com clicglass.com