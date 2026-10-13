Fletcher J. Sturm Joins SEDA Expanding Its Energy & Commodities Practice

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Fletcher J. Sturm joined the firm as Managing Director.

New York, NY, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Fletcher J. Sturm joined the firm as Managing Director.

“We are delighted to bring Fletchers extensive experience in energy, especially Natural Gas to our firm and our clients” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Fletcher J. Sturm is an energy markets specialist with 35 years of experience across North American natural gas and electricity markets. His expertise spans physical and financial energy trading, commodity derivatives, portfolio management, energy risk management, environmental commodities, and energy market development. He is best known for leading U.S. natural gas derivatives trading at UBS Investment Bank and for senior trading and management roles across the energy sector.

Throughout his career, Mr. Sturm has traded and managed natural gas and electricity portfolios across futures, options, swaps, basis markets, and physical commodities, combining fundamental market analysis with disciplined risk management practices.

At Enron, Mr. Sturm advanced to Vice President, serving as Head Basis Trader before leading Midwest and Southeast wholesale electricity trading operations, including real-time and forward power markets and asset optimization activities. Following the acquisition of Enron's wholesale trading business, he joined UBS Investment Bank, where he managed the U.S. natural gas derivatives trading desk and acted as a market maker across a broad range of natural gas and power derivative products.

Mr. Sturm later served as Portfolio Manager at Diamondback Capital, managing discretionary natural gas trading strategies and collaborating on cross-market investment opportunities. He subsequently became Managing Partner and co-founder of Cogent Energy Investment Management, a registered Commodity Trading Advisor focused on discretionary, relative value, and directional investment strategies in North American natural gas and power markets. In addition to portfolio management responsibilities, he played a leading role in capital raising, business development, and the firm's overall management.

More recently, Mr. Sturm served as VP Market Development at Xpansiv Data Systems, where he developed products and markets for digital environmental commodity assets linked to natural gas across upstream, midstream, and storage sectors. He also advises market participants through Sturm Advisory Services, providing consulting services related to global natural gas markets and commodity trading.

Mr. Sturm is the author of two editions of Trading Natural Gas: A Non-Technical Guide, a widely recognized industry publication. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Pennsylvania State University.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and high-quality expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.





CONTACT: Name: Peter Selman Email:... Job Title: Managing Partner