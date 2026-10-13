TEGNA And Disney Entertainment Television Renew ABC Affiliation Agreements In 13 Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The multi-year deal covers stations across the U.S.

MCLEAN, Va. and BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) and Disney Entertainment Television (NYSE: DIS) today announced that they have entered into a comprehensive, multi-year deal that renews station affiliation agreements for all of TEGNA's ABC-affiliated stations.

“Our partnership with Disney Entertainment Television offers viewers an incredible programming lineup that includes the NFL, NBA, SEC football and shows like 'Dancing with the Stars' and 'Grey's Anatomy,' anchored by strong local news their communities depend on,” said Patrick Paolini, CEO, TEGNA.“We're excited to extend this long-standing agreement.”

“We're pleased to extend our successful partnership with TEGNA across these outstanding ABC stations,” said Susi D'Ambra-Coplan, SVP, Affiliate Relations, Disney Entertainment Television.“Together, we remain committed to serving viewers with trusted local journalism paired with the best in entertainment, sports and national news.”

The deal covers the following stations: KBMT in Beaumont, Texas; KIII in Corpus Christi, Texas; KVUE in Austin, Texas; KXTV in Sacramento, Calif.; WATN in Memphis, Tenn.; WFAA in Dallas, Texas; WHAS in Louisville, Ky.; WJXX in Jacksonville, Fla.; WNEP in Wilkes-Barre-Scranton, Pa.; WOI in Des Moines, Iowa; WQAD in Davenport, Iowa (Quad Cities); WVEC in Norfolk, Va.; and WZZM in Grand Rapids, Mich.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), operating independently of Nexstar consistent with the Hold Separate Order issued by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California on April 17, 2026. TEGNA is a multiplatform media company operating 64 local television stations in 51 U.S. markets, and hundreds of websites, mobile and Connected TV (CTV) apps, and Premion, a leading Connected TV and Over-the-Top (OTT) advertising platform.

About ABC

ABC is the No. 1 entertainment network in Adults 18-49 and home to some of the most-watched series on television, including the longest-running primetime medical drama and global sensation,“Grey's Anatomy”; hit dramas“9-1-1,”“High Potential” and“The Rookie”; four-time Emmy® Award-winning comedy“Abbott Elementary”; as well as unscripted juggernauts“American Idol" and“Dancing with the Stars”; and late-night talk show“Jimmy Kimmel Live,” to name a few. The network is also home to the best and most prestigious live events, including“The GRAMMYS®,”“The Oscars®,”“The CMA Awards,”“Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” as well as“The ESPYS” and ESPN on ABC with Monday Night Football, College Football and the NBA Finals. ABC News is the No. 1 network news brand, which includes the top-rated“World News Tonight with David Muir” and“Good Morning America.”

For TEGNA media inquiries, contact:

Molly McMahon

703-873-6442

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For Disney Entertainment Television media inquiries, contact:

Bridget Osterhaus

310-251-9579

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