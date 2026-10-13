Global Virus Network Adds Six Centers Of Excellence And New Affiliate Across Four Continents

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New members bring expertise in emerging viruses, surveillance, respiratory and arboviral diseases, One Health, antiviral development and pandemic preparedness

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Virus Network (GVN), a coalition of leading medical virologists representing more than 100 Centers of Excellence and Affiliates in more than 40 countries, today announced six new Centers of Excellence and one Affiliate in Austria, Brazil, China, India, Panama, Switzerland and the United States. Collectively, the new members bring expertise in emerging and re-emerging viruses, respiratory and arboviral infections, how viruses cause disease, vaccines and antivirals, genomic and wastewater surveillance, diagnostics, and One Health.

The new members include the Institute of Virology, Medical University of Innsbruck in Austria; the Molecular Microbiology Laboratory, Institute of Health Sciences, Feevale University in Brazil; the National Institute of Pathogen Biology, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences & Peking Union Medical College in China; the Institute of Life Sciences in India, which joins as an Affiliate through the Manipal Institute of Virology–Manipal Academy of Higher Education GVN Center of Excellence; the Instituto de Investigaciones Científicas y Servicios de Alta Tecnología in Panama; the Geneva Centre for Emerging Viral Diseases, University Hospitals of Geneva in Switzerland; and the Cornell University Department of Microbiology & Immunology and Department of Public & Ecosystem Health in the United States.

“No one group can cover all classes of virology,” said Robert C. Gallo, MD, GVN Co-founder and Chair of its Scientific Leadership Committee.“You need strong basic science, different areas of expertise and scientists around the world who know each other and work together, which is why we founded the GVN. We don't know what the next serious viral threat will be or where it will come from, so these relationships need to be there before it happens.”

Dr. Gallo is also founding director of the University of South Florida Institute for Translational Virology and Innovation, a GVN Center of Excellence; James P. Cullison Professor of Medicine at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine; and director of the Microbial Oncogenesis Program at the Tampa General Hospital Cancer Institute.

“These new Centers significantly expand the breadth, depth and scope of expertise and capacity across the GVN,” said Mathew Evins, Chief Executive Officer, Treasurer and Founding Board Member of GVN.“They strengthen the network across disciplines, institutions and regions of the world, adding scientific capabilities and infrastructure that will be important in addressing emerging viral threats.”

Institute of Virology, Medical University of Innsbruck - Austria

Directed by Gisa Gerold, PhD, Professor and Director of the Institute of Virology at the Medical University of Innsbruck, the new Center of Excellence contributes expertise in arboviruses and respiratory viruses. Its work includes chikungunya vaccine research, vaccine- and infection-induced antibody responses and studies of respiratory syncytial virus epidemiology.

“Rapid communication among scientists is critical during outbreaks and epidemics,” said Dr. Gerold.“Through GVN, we look forward to strengthening those international connections while contributing our expertise in arboviruses and respiratory viruses to preparedness and response efforts.”

Molecular Microbiology Laboratory, Institute of Health Sciences, Feevale University - Brazil

Directed by Fernando Rosado Spilki, DVM, MSc, PhD, Vice-Rector for Research, Graduate Studies and Extension and Full Professor, Feevale University, the laboratory studies emerging and neglected viruses affecting humans, wildlife, domestic animals and environmental health. Its work includes environmental and clinical virology, molecular surveillance, metagenomics, wastewater-based epidemiology and viral persistence.

“Joining GVN will allow us to deepen our collaborations with virologists around the world, particularly through joint research and multicenter studies on emerging and re-emerging viruses,” said Dr. Spilki.“It also creates important opportunities for our students and early-career researchers to work with and learn from scientists across the GVN network.”

National Institute of Pathogen Biology, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences & Peking Union Medical College - China

Directed by Yuelong Shu, PhD, Director of the National Institute of Pathogen Biology, the new Center of Excellence conducts fundamental and applied research focused on preventing and controlling infectious diseases. The institute houses major research programs in respiratory health, pathogen systems biology, and infection prevention and control, with capabilities in structural biology, molecular and cellular imaging, multi-omics, high-throughput sequencing and bioinformatics.

“Long-term scientific partnerships are essential to understanding and preparing for emerging viral threats,” said Dr. Shu.“Joining GVN will give us new opportunities to share research and laboratory resources, participate in scientific exchanges and develop joint research on emerging viruses and pandemic preparedness.”

Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) - India | Affiliate

Directed by Soma Chattopadhyay, MSc, PhD, Scientist G in the Infectious Disease Biology Division of ILS, the Affiliate studies molecular virology, antiviral drug discovery, viral pathogenesis and host-virus interactions, with particular expertise in arboviruses and respiratory viruses. Its research infrastructure includes BSL-2 and BSL-3 laboratories, antiviral screening platforms, immunological assays and proteomics.

ILS joins GVN as an Affiliate through the Manipal Institute of Virology–Manipal Academy of Higher Education Center of Excellence. The affiliation supports collaborative research and advanced training in emerging and re-emerging viral infections.

“We look forward to working with GVN scientists on emerging and re-emerging viral infections and expanding opportunities for translational research,” said Dr. Chattopadhyay.“Just as important is training the next generation of investigators in virology, outbreak preparedness and pandemic response through joint programs and scientific exchanges.”

Instituto de Investigaciones Científicas y Servicios de Alta Tecnología (INDICASAT-AIP) - Panama

Directed by Timothy Thomson, MD, PhD, Director and Group Leader at INDICASAT-AIP, the new Center of Excellence conducts research in infectious diseases, genomics, drug discovery, computational biology, biotechnology, and One Health. Its scientific platforms include genomics, bioinformatics, advanced microscopy, medicinal chemistry and metabolomics.

“Emerging and re-emerging viral diseases are a global concern, but they also have distinct regional impacts,” said Dr. Thomson.“Through GVN, we hope to strengthen collaborative research and surveillance while contributing our experience and partnerships in Panama, Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Geneva Centre for Emerging Viral Diseases, University of Geneva and Geneva University Hospitals- Switzerland

Directed by Isabella Eckerle, MD, DTMH, Full Professor and Director of the Geneva Centre for Emerging Viral Diseases, University of Geneva and Geneva University Hospitals, the Center of Excellence integrates clinical care, diagnostics, surveillance, translational research and field response for emerging and highly pathogenic viral infections. It hosts three National Reference Centres and is a World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for epidemic and pandemic diseases.

Its scientists have participated in responses to Ebola, Marburg, COVID-19 and mpox and are active in national and international surveillance and outbreak-response programs. The center also brings expertise in diagnostic development, viral phenotyping and the study of emerging viral diseases.

“Our work brings together clinical care, diagnostics, surveillance and research, and those connections are especially important when a new viral threat emerges,” said Dr. Eckerle.“Through GVN, we look forward to expanding international collaboration on diagnostics and the exchange of samples to strengthen preparedness and outbreak response.”

Cornell University Department of Microbiology & Immunology and Department of Public & Ecosystem Health - United States

Directed by Gary Whittaker, PhD, James Law Professor of Virology and Research Director at the Graduate Field of Public Health & Planetary Health, the new Center of Excellence brings together Cornell University's Department of Microbiology & Immunology and Department of Public & Ecosystem Health, along with other departments. The Center includes 19 faculty members at Cornell's Ithaca campus and Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City. Researchers study a broad range of human, animal, and vector-borne viruses, including coronaviruses, influenza viruses, flaviviruses, alphaviruses, henipaviruses, poxviruses, and HIV.

The Center's work spans viral pathogenesis and immunology, vaccines and antivirals, diagnostics, epidemiology and disease modeling. With faculty based in Cornell's College of Veterinary Medicine, it also brings a strong One Health component that connects human, animal, and environmental health.

“Cornell brings together scientists working across human, animal and vector-borne viruses, with expertise ranging from virology and immunology to epidemiology, vaccines, antivirals and disease modeling,” said Dr. Whittaker.“Joining GVN gives us an opportunity to put those strengths to work with colleagues across the network on emerging viral threats, while creating new international research and training opportunities for our faculty and trainees.”

GVN Centers of Excellence are leading virology institutions with deep expertise in multiple areas of viral research and a shared commitment to international collaboration. Affiliates partner with an established Center, providing opportunities for mentorship, scientific exchange and collaboration.

Media Contact:

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Global Virus Network

About the Global Virus Network

The Global Virus Network (GVN) is a worldwide coalition comprising 100+ Virology Centers of Excellence and Affiliates across 40+ countries, whose mission is to facilitate pandemic preparedness against viral pathogens and diseases that threaten public health globally. GVN advances knowledge of viruses through (i) data-driven research and solutions, (ii) fostering the next generation of virology leaders, and (iii) enhancing global resources for readiness and response to emerging viral threats. GVN provides the essential expertise required to discover and diagnose viruses that threaten public health, understand how such viruses spread illnesses, and facilitate the development of diagnostics, therapies, and treatments to combat them. GVN coordinates and collaborates with local, national, and international scientific institutions and government agencies to provide real-time virus informatics, surveillance, and response resources and strategies. GVN's pandemic preparedness mission is achieved by focusing on Education & Training, Qualitative & Quantitative Research, and Global Health Strategies & Solutions. The GVN is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, please visit .