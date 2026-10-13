Processunity Earns ISO/IEC 42001:2023 Certification For Responsible, Human-Guided AI In Third-Party Risk Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent certification from DEKRA validates how ProcessUnity governs the AI behind ProcessUnity Risk Index, giving customers confidence in the AI that powers their TPRM programs

Concord, MA, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity, the Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) company, today announced it has received certification to ISO/IEC 42001:2023 Artificial Intelligence Management System, the international standard for artificial intelligence management systems. The certification gives ProcessUnity customers independent assurance that the AI inside ProcessUnity Third-Party Risk Management programs is developed and managed responsibly, with people guiding every decision.

ProcessUnity builds AI to speed up the most time-consuming work in TPRM, from evaluating vendor evidence to completing assessments, while keeping risk professionals in control. Human review and oversight are built into how ProcessUnity Risk Index work, so teams can move faster across their entire vendor portfolio without handing their judgment over to a machine. Customers can now point to an internationally recognized standard when they need to show auditors, regulators, and their own leadership that the AI in their TPRM program is governed by the rigor they expect.

“Our customers hold their third parties to a high standard, and they should expect the same from us,” said Dave Stapleton, Chief Trust Officer at ProcessUnity.“AI is changing how quickly Third-Party Risk Management teams can work, but speed only matters if people can trust the results. ISO/IEC 42001 certification confirms the approach we've taken from the start: AI does the heavy lifting, and people guide every decision that matters.”

ProcessUnity's certification covers its Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS) for the

“Achieving ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification demonstrates ProcessUnity's commitment to managing artificial intelligence with the discipline, accountability, and continual-improvement mindset that organizations increasingly expect,” said Dr. Cem Onus, VP of Audit at DEKRA Certification, Inc.“By establishing and maintaining an artificial intelligence management system aligned with an internationally recognized standard, ProcessUnity is taking an important step toward building trust in the development and use of its AI capabilities.”

The certification builds on ProcessUnity's existing ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification with DEKRA, which covers the development, support, and maintenance of the ProcessUnity third-party risk and cybersecurity Platform and Global Risk Exchange, including related technical operations, security operations, engineering, development, quality assurance, and DevOps activities. Together, the two certifications show that ProcessUnity applies the same discipline to its AI that it applies to protecting customer data.

“Organizations are looking for practical ways to demonstrate that their use of AI is governed responsibly and supported by repeatable management practices,” said Dr. Onus.“ISO/IEC 42001 provides a meaningful framework for doing so, and we congratulate ProcessUnity on this achievement.”

To see how ProcessUnity applies AI across Third-Party Risk Management, visit the ProcessUnity AI page.

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is the Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) company. Our software platforms and data services protect customers from cybersecurity threats, breaches, and outages that originate from their ever-growing ecosystem of business partners. By combining the world's largest third-party risk data exchange, the leading TPRM workflow platform, and powerful artificial intelligence, ProcessUnity extends third-party risk, procurement, and cybersecurity teams so they can cover their entire vendor portfolio. With ProcessUnity, organizations of all sizes reduce assessment work while improving quality, securing intellectual property and customer data so business operations continue uninterrupted.

About DEKRA

DEKRA is a global organization providing inspection, testing, certification, and related services that help businesses and organizations improve safety, quality, and sustainability. DEKRA Certification, Inc. provides independent management-system certification services to organizations seeking to demonstrate conformity with recognized international standards.

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ProcessUnity Achieves ISO/IEC 42001:2023 Certification Independent Validation of Responsible AI

CONTACT: Joshua Hiemstra DEKRA Certification, Inc....