Mosslab To Launch Moss Hexa, A Modular Living-Moss System, On Kickstarter

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A customizable system of hexagonal panels pairs real moss with magnetic mounting and adjustable ambient lighting.







Mosslab, the nature-inspired lifestyle brand of Taiga Global Inc., will launch Moss Hexa on Kickstarter on October 13, 2026, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. The modular system brings living moss into everyday interiors through hexagonal panels that can be arranged around the dimensions, use and style of a space.

Bringing nature indoors so people can experience it easily in everyday life is the idea behind Mosslab. Across two previous global campaigns, Moss Air and Moss Echo drew support from more than 6,600 backers and raised over $1 million. Both projects were selected as Kickstarter Projects We Love, and Mosslab delivered both products to their backers. With Moss Hexa, the company builds on that experience, extending its work with living moss into a system users can configure, adjust and make their own.

Each Moss Hexa panel is made with 100% real, living moss. The material varies naturally in color and texture, giving each panel a distinct surface and each completed arrangement its own character. The effect is tactile as well as visual: instead of a uniform green pattern, the panels keep the natural irregularity of real moss. Bringing those variations into familiar settings lets people encounter natural texture as part of everyday life, rather than only as something to visit outdoors.

The modular system is built around hexagonal panels that can be combined in different patterns and proportions. Users can select the panel count and placement to suit the available area, whether the system is planned as a natural detail near a desk or as a larger composition for an entryway, living room or office. The repeated geometry gives an arrangement a coherent visual structure, while changing the layout and mix lets it fit different room uses and personal styles. The modules are designed to work together, so the overall size and balance can be planned for a particular space rather than chosen from one fixed format.

HexaLockTM, Mosslab's magnetic mounting system, supports that flexibility. Each panel attaches magnetically to an installed bracket, so the composition can be adjusted without treating it as a single, fixed piece. When a user wants to change the layout, individual panels can be detached and repositioned. This panel-by-panel approach makes it possible to rebalance a composition around new furniture, a different use of the space or a change in taste, without rebuilding the entire display.









Basic, Light and Wood give the system three distinct material qualities. Basic puts the focus on the living moss and its natural variations in color and surface. Light adds subtle illumination and lets users adjust both brightness and lighting style, so the glow can sit quietly in the background or become a more visible accent. Wood introduces a warm material detail that contrasts with the soft texture of moss. By choosing how much of each panel type to include and where to place it, users can decide whether the finished composition emphasizes moss, light or wood, or blends the three more evenly.

While it brings living moss indoors, Moss Hexa is designed to keep care manageable. The system does not require a soil layer, and the moss is selected for its ability to withstand drying. Moss Hexa is designed for indoor use only. Mosslab recommends keeping panels out of direct sunlight and lightly misting them about once a week. As with any living material, care may vary with the environment. This routine requires less day-to-day attention than many conventional potted plants while keeping the experience of real moss.

Mosslab plans to offer a 72-hour launch special when the campaign opens. The campaign page will provide details of the offer and available configurations. Supporters can visit to explore Moss Hexa and choose an arrangement for their space.

About Mosslab

Mosslab is the nature-inspired lifestyle brand of Taiga Global Inc. The company develops products that bring natural materials and experiences into everyday life, with the aim of making nature easier to experience indoors. Its product line includes Moss Hexa, Moss Echo and Moss Air. Moss Air has received a CES Innovation Award, an iF Design Award and an IDEA Design Award (Bronze). Mosslab was selected for Samsung C&T's FutureScape Open Innovation Program and, in 2025, was the only international startup among the five selected for Panasonic Electric Works' accelerator program.

Press Contact

Uni Woo

Taiga Global Inc. (Mosslab)

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