Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens Named NAVC Gives Recipient For Sloth Rehabilitation Efforts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) $10,000 award recognizes Zoo's dedication to the care and rehabilitation of rescued sloths

Sanford, FL, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens has been named a 2026 NAVC Gives recipient , receiving a $10,000 award from the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) in recognition of the Zoo's veterinary and animal care efforts supporting 13 sloths that arrived at the Zoo in critical condition earlier this year from Sloth World.

The sloths arrived on April 24 in need of significant medical and nutritional support, launching an intensive rehabilitation effort involving the Zoo's veterinary, animal care and nutrition teams. From the moment of arrival, staff members worked to stabilize the animals, develop individualized care plans, monitor subtle changes in behavior and health and adapt treatment strategies as the sloths' needs evolved.

“Sloth care is a lesson in patience, observation and perseverance,” said Richard Glover, CEO of the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens.“Our veterinary and animal care teams have poured their knowledge, compassion and countless hours into these animals. They have celebrated every small gain, worked through heartbreaking setbacks and continued to show up every day determined to give these sloths the best possible care. We are incredibly honored that NAVC Gives has recognized their dedication and the importance of this work.”

The work by the Zoo has required patience, innovation and an extraordinary level of trust between the sloths and the keepers caring for them. By maintaining consistent caregivers and minimizing stress, the team developed strong bonds with the animals, allowing keepers to recognize individual personalities, feeding patterns and small behavioral changes that can provide important clues about their health.

The journey has not been without loss. Five sloths did not survive despite intensive intervention and veterinary care. Each loss was met with a comprehensive diagnostic review, including necropsy and histopathology, which helped the veterinary team better understand the severe underlying conditions some animals were facing when they arrived. The findings have also helped inform ongoing care and treatment decisions for the sloths that remain under the Zoo's care.

“NAVC Gives was created to recognize the people and organizations whose dedication makes a meaningful difference in animal health and wellbeing,” said Gene O'Neill, NAVC CEO.“The Central Florida Zoo's team has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to these sloths through clinical expertise, collaboration, innovation and, importantly, compassion. We are proud to recognize their work and the impact it represents across our veterinary community.”

The road ahead for the sloths is still a long one, but so is the Zoo's commitment to them. Every feeding, weight check, behavioral observation and moment of progress represents the dedication of the veterinary, animal care and nutrition teams who have stood beside these animals from day one. For the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, this recognition is not an ending, but a meaningful reminder that the work matters and that the journey continues.

About the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is home to more than 350 animals in Sanford, Florida. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, it is a leader in conservation, creating connections that inspire people to take action for wildlife. The Zoo is an affordable, family-friendly experience supported by private donations and gate admission.

The Zoo is one of a small number of privately operated, non-profit zoos in the country accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA), and serves as a valuable community resource that enhances the quality of life in Central Florida. By bringing guests face-to-face with animals they may never encounter in the wild, the Zoo is dedicated to the preservation and conservation of wildlife worldwide. More information is available at .

About NAVC Gives

Created in 2023, NAVC Gives is a board-directed award program that has been initially funded by a $1 million commitment from the NAVC. Through this program, the NAVC will recognize and support individuals, groups and organizations around the world that have made a significant difference in the lives of veterinary professionals and animals. Unlike most award programs that have a set timetable for accepting nominations, NAVC Gives will recognize accomplishments and notable achievements throughout the year based on the merit and impact of the application. Multiple awards may be given out each year and applications may be submitted throughout the year. Since its first awards were made in January, the NAVC Gives has awarded $130,000 among 10 honorees through this program.

NAVC Gives builds upon the NAVC's long-standing commitment to philanthropic pursuits, which amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to members of the international veterinary community through scholarship programs such as the Dr. Earl H. Rippie Veterinary Nurse Leadership Scholarships, the Michael J. Day AFSCAN Scholarship, the Colin F. Burrows International Scholar Program, free education subscriptions and conference registration, and other charitable donations. Learn more about NAVC Gives and submit nominations at .

About the NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. The world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best medical care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX, the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and an advocacy arm that unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit . To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit calendar/

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CONTACT: Ellen Edmonds NAVC (The North American Veterinary Community) 407-580-6084...