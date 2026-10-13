Stride Autism Centers Expands Early Intervention ABA Access With New Chicago Location

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Avondale–Logan Square center now accepting children ages 2–6 for individualized, center-based ABA therapy

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride Autism Centers, a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, announced today the opening of its newest center in Chicago's Avondale–Logan Square neighborhood. The facility is now accepting new clients, delivering specialized early intervention services to young children and families across the area.

Located at 3100 W. Belmont Avenue, the center is tailored specifically for children ages 2–6 diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. A dedicated outdoor play space offers opportunities for children to enjoy fresh air, movement and play. Stride's program blends one-on-one therapy with naturalistic play, focusing on communication, social interaction, self-care, and school-readiness skills.

“Opening our Avondale–Logan Square center gives more Chicago families access to personalized care during an essential stage of their child's development,” said Brad Zelinger, founder and CEO of Stride Autism Centers.“Our goal is to partner with families, understand what matters most to them, and help their children build skills that make a meaningful, long-term difference in everyday life.”

Stride's Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) design individualized treatment plans around each child's unique strengths and family priorities. Using a naturalistic, play-based approach, clinicians weave therapy goals directly into engaging activities while offering dedicated parent training to support progress at home.

“Young children learn best when they're having fun, so that's where we start,” said Emily Patrizi, President and COO of Stride Autism Centers.“Early intervention should be built around each child and the people who know them best. At our new center, we look forward to partnering with local families to help children express their needs, build lasting connections, and gain confidence in their daily routines - and to make sure they're laughing along the way.”

The location accepts commercial insurance, and Stride's intake team assists families with navigating insurance and enrollment. The center also welcomes referrals from pediatricians, psychologists, therapists, and educators.

To learn more or begin the enrollment process, call 312-554-5578 or visit stridecenters.com.

About Stride Autism Centers

Stride Autism Centers is a family-owned, clinically-led, mission-driven organization dedicated to providing evidence-based, center-based ABA therapy to children with autism ages 2 to 6. With locations across Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, Stride's programs integrate structured one-on-one therapy with naturalistic group activities to promote skills in communication, emotional regulation, school readiness, social interaction, self-care, and more. For more information visit stridecenters.com.

Media Contact:

Whitney Jones

VP of Growth & Care Access

Stride Autism Centers

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