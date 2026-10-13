True Tickets And Easy-Connect Partner To Create A More Connected Digital Patron Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston and Vienna, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Tickets and easy-connect today announced a strategic partnership connecting the easy-connect ticketing, audience engagement, and loyalty mobile app with True Tickets' full post-purchase ticket journey. For arts and cultural organizations that choose both platforms, the integration will create a more cohesive digital experience spanning mobile engagement, ticket access, and the many moments that follow a ticket purchase.

Arts organizations increasingly rely on specialized technologies to support different parts of the patron relationship. This partnership is designed to make two distinct platforms work especially well together. easy-connect apps provide a branded environment for sales, engagement, and loyalty, while True Tickets supports the ticket journey after purchase through secure access, live in-ticket communications, ticket sharing, resale, and event entry.

Together, True Tickets and easy-connect give arts organizations a more complete way to serve and engage their audiences. easy-connect apps bring community, loyalty, and more ways for patrons to engage and transact around an event, from food and beverage to seat upgrades, while True Tickets extends that connection beyond the app to the people who actually attend. The result is a richer, more connected patron experience that reaches the full audience across more moments of the event journey. At venues that partner with both companies, patrons will be able to access and manage their True Tickets digital tickets directly within the easy-connect app. When tickets are shared or resold through True Tickets, recipient identity and related ticket activity are recorded in Tessitura, helping organizations gain greater audience visibility, build richer first-party data, and create new opportunities for patron engagement.

“The future of arts technology will be shaped by connected ecosystems that put the patron relationship at the center,” said Matt Zarracina, Co-Founder and CEO of True Tickets.“Purpose-built tools create their greatest value when they work together as one cohesive experience. Our partnership with easy-connect brings that vision to life, helping organizations create a more connected patron journey and build lasting relationships with the people who attend.”

“Our founding idea has always been to bring arts and culture to where people spend most of their time - the home screen of their smartphone,” said Wolfgang Graf, Co-Founder & CEO of easy-connect.“The digital experience should feel as thoughtful as the evening in the venue itself, and every step we remove between a patron and a performance makes arts and culture a little more accessible. The easy-connect app keeps that relationship alive beyond a single transaction - and with True Tickets integrated, ticket management becomes even simpler.”

The partnership will initially focus on arts and cultural organizations using Tessitura in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. True Tickets and easy-connect will also work together to educate the market and help organizations connect ticketing, audience engagement, and first-party data more effectively.

True Tickets and easy-connect will host a joint webinar on Thursday, December 10, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET to explore the partnership and how the two solutions work together in practice. The session will include representatives from both companies, Tessitura, Pacific Symphony and Vivo Performing Arts. Register to attend





About True Tickets

True Tickets connects arts organizations with the people who actually attend and helps preserve that relationship throughout the full post-purchase ticket journey. To date, True Tickets has delivered 33.7 million digital tickets worth US$2.3 billion, enabled 4.6 million secure ticket shares, and revealed more than 1.3 million patrons who were previously unknown to venues across more than 120 arts organizations worldwide.

Available to Tessitura Network members, True Tickets integrates directly with Tessitura to support secure ticket access, live in-ticket communications, ticket sharing, resale, event entry, and richer first-party audience data. These capabilities help organizations better understand and engage the people in their venues, strengthen patron relationships, and create new opportunities for future engagement.

Learn more at True-Tickets.com, where you can book a demo. Follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn for updates.

About easy-connect

easy-connect builds White Label Apps for Arts & Culture - branded, mobile-first apps that bring sales, engagement, and loyalty together in one place and help organizations turn ticket buyers into a known, engaged, returning audience. More than 100 arts and cultural organizations worldwide work with easy-connect, among them the Metropolitan Opera, The Cleveland Orchestra, Roundabout Theatre Company, the Vienna State Opera, the Salzburg Festival, and the Bayerische Staatsoper.

Each app carries the organization's own brand and integrates directly with its existing ticketing, CRM, and CMS systems, including Tessitura. Seamless ticket purchasing, personalized content presentation, push notifications and in-app messages, membership and young audience programs, and detailed engagement analytics come out of the box - giving organizations a direct, owned channel to their patrons and the first-party data to make it count.

Founded in Vienna and operating across Europe and North America, easy-connect is a product of Ticket Gretchen GmbH. Learn more at easy-connect.io, where you can book a demo, and follow easy-connect on LinkedIn for updates.

CONTACT: True Tickets Crystal Henderson... easy-connect Sophie Garzon-Lapierre Head of Business Development & Marketing...