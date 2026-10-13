Everbowl Marks 10 Years And Celebrates Across 100+ Locations Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The superfood brand that opened its first San Diego location in 2016 celebrates its customers, team members, and franchisees on October 16

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- everbowl®, the elevated fast-casual superfood brand, reaches its 10th anniversary on Friday, October 16. The celebration thanks the customers and communities behind a decade of growth that took everbowl from its first San Diego location to more than 100 locations in 33 states and more than 5 million bowls sold.







Founder Jeff Fenster came to the food industry from sales and startups. After becoming ADP's top sales rep in the country, he launched a payroll company from his mother's kitchen at 25 and later ran a digital marketing agency, now an everbowl investor. By 2020, everbowl operated 28 corporate stores, and a QVC partnership sold 70,000 boxes of DIY açai bowl kits in seven minutes, sold out 17 airings, and earned Product of the Year in 2021. That demand led everbowl to begin franchising.

That growth was built by people who have been there from the start. For example, Hailey Coffman began as a store employee at an everbowl in San Diego, and now serves as Manager of Training & Special Operations at everbowl's San Diego headquarters, helping train franchisees across the country.

To mark the milestone, everbowl is introducing the limited-edition 10 Year Anniversary Bowl, available through October 11–25 at participating locations. The bowl features everbowl's iconic açaí superfood base paired with its seasonal ube, topped with gluten-free granola, strawberries, bananas and blueberries, and finished with a drizzle of creamy peanut butter.

On the anniversary itself, Friday, October 16, everbowl loyalty members can get a regular-size Anniversary Bowl for $8 all day, throwing it back to 2016 pricing when everbowl first opened its doors.

With more than 100 additional locations in development, everbowl enters its second decade focused on making better-for-you food a daily habit for more communities.

Customers can join the loyalty program and find a participating location at .

Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Jeff Fenster, everbowl® is an elevated fast-casual destination of better-for-you superfood-based açaí bowls, toasts, smoothies and other delicious options. everbowl is rooted in authenticity and powered by purpose, delivering premium ingredients that fuel active lifestyles. With over 100 locations nationwide, everbowl offers fully customizable menu options featuring superfood bases like acai, pitaya, blue majic, mango, and cacao paired with fruit toppings and a variety of superfood add-ons. For more information, visit and follow along on Instagram at @everbowlcraftsuperfood. If interested in learning more about everbowl's franchisee program, visit CONTACT: Lauren Salaun... 1+(707)338-3389 publicityforgood.com